Today, March 13th, 2025, marks the fifth-year anniversary of the PanCAP-A, or Pandemic Crisis Action Plan - Adapted – the U.S. Government’s official pandemic response plan for COVID.

In this document, which is not available on any government website and can be accessed online only via a New York Times server, the following org chart shows the White House Task Force, which was led by USAID Ambassador Deborah Birx, who was appointed by the NSC, at the top, with the NSC in charge of policy. The public health agencies were not in charge:

Just about a year ago, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, one of the kindest and most genuine people I have ever met, and our soon-to-be confirmed NIH secretary, asked me to annotate the PanCAP-A to explain how a document that was supposed to reflect public health policy had been strangely mutated and altered to include, without explicitly stating so, the new, national security-based control structure for the pandemic response. Here is the document, with my notes on the first few key sections.

Pancap A Annotated By Debbie Lerman 24.7MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Here is the interview I did with Dr. Bhattacharya about these topics in April 2024:

I have written extensively about the Pan-CAP-A and its implications. Here are a few key articles:

Fauci Was NOT in Charge of Covid Policy. The National Security Council Was.

The National Security Arms of Government Led the Covid Response

Hey, Jim Jordan: Ask Fauci Who His Bosses Were!

The Catastrophic COVID Convergence - revisited, Part 1 and Part 2

From PanCAP-A to the COVID Dossier

Years of research on this topic culminated in the recent release of the COVID Dossier, a joint project with independent researcher Sasha Latypova, that follows the threads leading from the Pan-CAP-A all the way to the global biodefense cabal that actually ran the COVID event.

The COVID Dossier is a compilation of evidence supporting the following claim: COVID was not a public health event, although it was presented as such to the world’s population. It was a global operation, coordinated through public-private intelligence and military alliances and invoking laws designed for CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear) weapons attacks.