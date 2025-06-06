People are celebrating, but I would not consider it a win, in any way shape or form. They need to get out of that over-optimistic 6D chess mindset and start seeing that we’re still being played. He’s playing you the same way we got played with Bernie. RFK is just doing it at a little more sophisticated level. And Trump is as well. But it’s the same outcome: We’re all being played.

We need to stop the hero worshipping. That is step one.

Listen to my May 28th interview with Matt Weinglass, political podcaster at The Homeless Left.

PART 1

PART 2

INTERVIEW HIGHLIGHTS

6D chess is not being played. We are.

The mindset we were in as Bernie supporters: You want to give this guy the benefit of the doubt and pretend, or just believe with all your heart, that he’s playing a game of 5D chess, 6D chess. We didn’t use that term then, but we’re hearing people use it now about Trump, about RFK. There’s something so familiar about that: the over-optimism that he’s not saying the thing he wants to say because he’s waiting for the right time.

With Bernie, even though we knew that the system is rigged, we decided to go with this over-optimistic mindset that he’s just gonna chill, he’s got a plan for the next time. And then what he ended up doing is tricking us into staying in the Democratic party for four more years. We all stayed. I wanted out, of course I wanted out. But it was the 6D chess Bernie must be playing. He’s gonna come back with a vengeance, so we’re gonna stick around and not organize on our own, not do a third-party movement.

We wanted him to do a third-party run. Exit the damn party right now and start a third-party movement. But he stayed and he made us stay. And we thought: There must be this big genius move coming. And it never came.

The leaders we supported are not in control.

With RFK, the key word is concessions. He made concessions to get in a position of power.

They maneuver to get power, but when you step back, you see that something greater is controlling them. There is no way RFK can be the head of HHS without making concessions. He had to say behind closed doors: We won’t touch the mRNA. I don’t know if there’s any way he could be in any position of power without saying that.

So many MAHA supporters got on the Trump train specifically to do something about the Covid vaccines, to do something specifically about mRNA, to say we are going to hold people accountable. That was something that they ran on. But now, as we know, none of that is happening. So now we’re back to baby steps, little bread crumbs, there’s a long game he’s playing…

Nobody’s going to trial, no one’s gonna be held accountable for anything that was done against the American people.

No one’s going to jail for the Epstein files, the JFK files. No one’s going to jail for any of the things that Trump said: we’re gonna get a team in place, we’re gonna do it.

We went through this way back with Obama. He was gonna hold Bush and Cheney accountable. No one ever went to jail. No one is ever going to go to jail.

We need to know when we’re being used and stop the hero worship.

We need to have more self awareness, regardless of who’s pulling the strings. We need to have more self awareness of when we’re being used.

Our emotion, our humanity, the things that we get up in the morning and care about: the things that got me inspired in my early years, and getting on the streets, and knocking on doors, is the same inspiration I’ve seen in MAHA people and MAHA Moms. And I want to say: We need to have more self awareness of how those emotions are being used against us. And we’re being played. And so, again, we don’t know who’s pulling those strings, but we have to be aware of our relationship to these people that we tend to start to hero worship.

We need to stop the hero worshipping. I think that’s step one.

The labels “Bernie Bro” and “MAHA Mom” are intended to diminish us.

Like the Bernie Bros, there’s a label being made that a MAHA Mom is someone who doesn’t fully understand what’s going on because she acts out of emotion for her kids, so she overreacts about being an “anti-vaxxer” or whatever they want to label you as.

I would say to MAHA Moms: Be aware that there is a deliberate act to put you in a place where you’re not going to be fully taken seriously, the reason you voted, the reason you came out and you showed up at the Trump rally, because RFK was there on that stage. You showed up for a reason, but that reason is going to be minimized in the way that they package you.

The people that want to diminish you the most are the people that have to protect their own jobs now, and the fact that they’re not going to be doing the things that they ran on. They’re not going to be holding people accountable for this mRNA stuff that went out everywhere. They’re not going to do that. No one’s going to jail.

The people who are going to be the most upset about this are the moms who showed up to rallies, gave their money to the campaign. They are fully invested in justice happening in the realm of big pharma, and the capture of medicine, and the capture of the health of our families and our kids. They are fully invested in this. So of course it’s on the inside of that movement where they have to diminish the value of the people that are gonna scream the loudest when they notice that these things aren’t actually getting done.

Understand that things aren’t going to be easy, especially the more vocal you are. They’re going to try to put you in a label, put you in a box, and use it against you.

Bernie-MAHA parallels

We’ve been through this already. Just a weaker version of it. But we understand what it looks like: a populist movement, a populist campaign, and then the people that show up for that, they get turned into the bad guys. Then you get turned into the bad guy and nothing ever gets done.

At any point in that process, it can turn on you, and you become the sucker, you become the bad guy, you become the thing that doesn’t have any value. The person that actually showed up, that actually cast the vote, that actually gave money. You don’t have any value any more. This can happen at any point in the process. With the MAHA Moms it’s happening further into the process, but make no mistake: It is happening.

The silver lining: strength and self-awareness outside the oligarchic duopoly

The bottom line is: We can’t change anything from the inside. We just have to accept that. You could say I’m black pilled, but I do think there is a silver lining here: We can prove to the parties themselves that we’re capable of walking away from them. There are ways to do that. Not showing up is a good way. Another way is writing somebody in. Another way is just going completely third party, non-party independent candidates like RFK. Go for that.

But make no mistake, no matter who shows up and tells us that a populist movement is happening within the party, whether blue or red, it’s not real, it’s not gonna happen. The only thing that’s gonna happen is from the outside in. So if an election year comes up again, prove to the parties, this two-party duopoly oligarchy, prove to them that you can walk away from them, however that looks like for you.

At some point, if enough people do that, they will have no choice but to cave to at least some of our needs, at least start a conversation: What would it take to get you to come back? That would be a little tiny goal, just to get them to ask that question. Because ultimately, no, we cannot change anything from the inside. We’ve learned that lesson. We’re stronger from that.

Action readers can take right now, to apply pressure from the outside

Sign the open letter authored by a group of outspoken MAHA critics – including Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, Naomi Wolf, Shannon Joy, Sasha Latypova and Catherine Austin Fitts – who are not falling for the manipulations of the Uniparty and are calling for immediate action on the issues that matter most.

Not for Sale: An Open Letter to HHS Secretary Kennedy and FDA Commissioner Makary – Stop mRNA shots, deliver on your campaign promise

Excerpts from the letter:

The MAHA vote, especially of independent moms, is an historic game-changer. Neither MAGA nor the Democrats could have won without this critical swing vote.

MAHA voters can walk away if we continue to see inaction, let alone condescending non-policy, on our core issues.



And we will.



If you continue to ignore the centerpiece of our policy agenda – taking all mRNA products covered by PREP Act emergency declarations entirely off the market – you will pay a political price. We will run our own candidates at the state level; and we will find other challengers and sponsors, who share our values and get behind our draft bills, at the Federal level, for the midterms and even for 2028. We ask you to deliver our actual policy goals in the near term, or we advise that you will face the electoral consequences: