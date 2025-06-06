Debbie Lerman's Substack

Debbie Lerman's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
zuFpM5*M's avatar
zuFpM5*M
2d

I think that these apparent victories are used as a sort of social pressure release system. As the dissatisfaction and anger builds up on one side of the political spectrum, they are offered pseudo-victories: a set of apparent reforms that in reality disturb nothing of substance.

This allows for some relief of the pressure that might otherwise build into an actual threat to the status quo. Bernie and MAHA and certain aspects of Trump's agenda (like the DEI purge) are offered as catharsis. DOGE cuts sure felt like a victory for those who want government cuts for a while, right? But no matter how many were laid off, congress will approve budgets at the same levels as before the layoffs! The joke is on us.

On the other hand, actual grassroot threats to the system are suppressed with extreme prejudice. This leads to an axiom: if a very public and visible street protest group is allowed to exist and covered on media, it is almost certainly inorganic and controlled. Real dissent is that which gets almost no media coverage, even to mock it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Debbie Lerman and others
J Shannon's avatar
J Shannon
2dEdited

This: "Nobody’s going to trial, no one’s gonna be held accountable for anything that was done against the American people.", Agreed, it is intentional genocide/democide/humanicide, i.e., crimes against humanity. A reasonable person could ask, 'how is this any different than those exposed and punished in the Nuremberg trials?'

We have been treated to over 4 years of intentional depopulation, (the safety signals in February 2021 should have resulted in the so-called CV19 mRNA "vaccines" being taken off the market). Since then a massive number of illnesses and deaths have resulted. See my,

Complications After COVID-19 Vaccination (updated): A Staggering Array of Acute and Chronic Illnesses at https://akajshannon.substack.com/p/complications-after-covid-19-vaccination, and,

COVID-related False Claims Disseminated Since 2020, updated: A Coordinated Attack on Humanity at https://akajshannon.substack.com/p/covid-related-false-claims-disseminated (your work is mentioned in the post).

I remember hearing what appears to be a truism.

"A totally corrupt system cannot be repaired from within. It must be replaced.", which appears to be a valid conclusion, based on the past 5 years.

Here's some others:

"You cannot vote your way out of genocide."

"There is no answer in the political system."

As I mentioned in the second piece "False Claims..." while I do not expect any moral and reasonable efforts to succeed, it is vitally important to continue trying in order to put the perpetrators on notice that they were repeatedly made aware (publicly) of what amounts to genocide, (a crime against humanity) and they did nothing to stop it.

Thank you for all your outstanding work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Debbie Lerman
57 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Debbie Lerman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture