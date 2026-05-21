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Yet Another Tommy's avatar
Yet Another Tommy
1d

The Omniwar is much bigger than the "covid" battle and the whole thing has to be addressed.

The "Great Reset" was unleashed when they couldn't control the Yellow Vests.

The "Covid" mandates and lockdowns ended when the Canadian Truckers protested.

They are just one or two grass roots protests away from facing tribunals.

They know that. Its what the wars are for, to distract and buy time.

They are buying time while they tokenize the world. Enclosing the commons and implementing a world social credit system, all at the same time.

The Tokenization Chokepoint

https://courtenayturner.substack.com/p/the-tokenization-chokepoint

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jean
1d

Fear. Fear is what made people compliant, it appears to me people were willing to sacrifice any freedoms or rights bestowed by the Creator then they gave up on their native intelligence.

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