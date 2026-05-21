Since 2021, the United States and world populations have been subjected to medical products called “Covid mRNA vaccines” that were authorized, manufactured, distributed and administered with no binding legal or regulatory oversight.

These products have caused a great deal of injury and death, the exact scope of which is unknown, because it is being systematically hidden from the public.

In the 2024 U.S. Presidential elections, many people who were angry about the devastation of the Covid era – including most egregiously the mRNA vaccines, but also the entire lockdown-until-vaccine military operation – supported RFK Jr., who had spoken out against the Covid crimes. When RFK Jr. threw his support behind Trump, many of his supporters did as well.

The Covid dissidents were rebranded as MAHA – Make American Healthy Again – a coalition ostensibly working to bring Covid justice once RFK Jr. was appointed to a high public health position.

In actuality, MAHA is a public relations and marketing project run by corporate and political deep state entities, aimed at re-directing the righteous, nonpartisan, civil rights-focused health freedom movement into a docile, politically toothless self-help/healthy-lifestyle consumer coalition, with plenty of grifters and opportunists to top it off.

Nevertheless, many remain loyal to the ideal of RFK Jr. as a Covid dissident leader and health freedom warrior.

When he was appointed head of HHS, RFK Jr. had (and still has) the power to end the declaration of emergency for Covid under the PREP Act, which provides an iron-clad liability shield to all Covid-related products, including mRNA vaccines. He has not ended the emergency and claims he is being prevented from doing so.

This state of affairs has forced RFK Jr.’s supporters, who believe he is subject to forces beyond his control, to drop their primary concern – Covid devastation – and pivot to less aggravating efforts, like addressing the harmful effects of food additives, pesticides, and infant formula.

As an example of what these efforts entail, “Operation Stork Speed” to “Make Infant Formula Healthy Again” proposes the following legal and regulatory overhauls: “Asking for public input on approaches to updating current nutrient requirements based on the latest science; increasing testing for heavy metals and other contaminants”; and “encouraging companies to work with the FDA to increase transparency and improve labeling.”

Such topics and “solutions” are highlighted by MAHA as causes and remedies for the “chronic disease epidemic” that, they emphasize, has been plaguing us for many decades. Which it has. They do not, however, address the acute ongoing emergency of harms caused by mRNA vaccines specifically, and the Covid catastrophe in general. In fact, they steer attention, energy and political will away from anything related to Covid.

An analogy would be a patient having a heart attack, while the doctors focus on his fiber intake.

Now, it seems, the MAHA enthusiasm for dyes, toxins and food pyramids may be wearing thin. With a potentially election-impacting dissatisfaction among MAHA ranks, a new distraction is needed to refocus everyone’s attention and ensure continued compliance with the anything-but-Covid-vaccine/response agenda.

The distraction is a brilliant one, because it is Covid-related and it is a topic RFK Jr. has focused on in the past, but it does not address the mRNA massacre: Bioweapons!

Here is the new narrative being rolled out and propagated in the “health freedom” infosphere:

Problem:

SARS-CoV-2 was a gain-of-function bioweapon! The CIA and Fauci are covering it up! What other bioweapons are they covering up? Why is the government “hiding the genomes” of recent, media-hyped viruses? What if the Hantavirus and Ebola and lyme disease and alpha-gal and every other condition and syndrome is actually caused by a gain-of-function bioweapon?

Solution:

Stop bioweapons research! Stop public health funding for gain-of-function! Prosecute Fauci! If not Fauci, prosecute his minions! Investigate every syndrome and disease on the planet as potentially caused by a gain-of-function bioweapon! Develop treatments for gain-of-function bioweapons! What about mRNA? Maybe it can be re-jiggered to work against scary gain-of-function bioweapons!

Never-addressed crimes and acute emergency situation:

Injuries, deaths and societal devastation caused by Covid response and mRNA products

A Call to Health Freedom Fighters

There are many legitimate health-related topics that might grab our attention, including environmental and dietary contributors to chronic disease.

There are scary-sounding programs, including biowarfare and bioweapons development, that can be used to whip us into a panic.

The most important thing to remember is that Covid is not the enemy. Bioweapons are not the enemy. FEAR IS THE ENEMY.

These are the core Covid truths that get obfuscated by propaganda narratives:

In 2020, fear of zoonotic spillover was weaponized into the Covid lockdown-until-vaccine catastrophe. Now, a panic over bioweapons-caused illnesses is being propagated to cover up the Covid crimes.

If we succumb to the fear of Covid (the product of mainstream media frenzy), or the fear of bioweapons (a frenzy now being generated in “alternative” media spaces), we will be distracted from the real menace: the global powers that seek to use fear and panic to surveil, propagandize, and control us.