On February 4, 2020, word went out from the biodefense military leadership to pharmaceutical companies that the “novel coronavirus” circulating in China was a “national security threat” – a designation that opened the floodgates for development, manufacture and distribution of “military countermeasures.”

On that day there were zero deaths and fewer than a dozen cases reported in the United States, and fewer than 500 deaths worldwide.

On the same day, Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) and the PREP Act – laws intended for rushing countermeasures to the scenes of bioweapons attacks – were activated, giving the global biodefense public-private partnership the ability to develop, manufacture, distribute and administer such countermeasures without any legal or regulatory oversight and with an iron-clad liability shield.

In other words, Operation Warp Speed was legally launched on February 4, 2020 – resulting in the worldwide forced vaccination of billions of people, millions of whom were injured or killed.

Almost exactly six years later, on January 21, 2026, President Donald Trump – who is currently worshipped as an anti-globalist populist hero – was heard at the premier globalist WEF power shindig in Davos, bragging about Operation Warp Speed:

“Some people say it was one of the greatest military feats ever.”

Some people who heard Trump say this were surprised. Why would a President – elected based on his promises to cut the military budget, stop wars and foreign interventions, and focus on the health and well being of the civilian population – not just admit that Covid was a military operation, but actually brag about it?

Previously, when people like myself and Sasha Latypova published extensive evidence supporting the claim that Covid was not a public health event, but rather a globally coordinated military/intelligence operation (See the Covid Dossier) – we were mostly ignored and/or censored.

When we tried to convince the “medical freedom movement” – now a public relations/public-private partnership known as MAHA – to focus on the legal framework of extra-constitutional military emergencies exemplified by Operation Warp Speed, they insisted that the way to address Covid was to “reform the public health agencies,” and that the increases in deaths and injuries following Operation Warp Speed were the result of a decades-long “chronic disease epidemic.” [ref] [ref]

The military was not supposed to be a player in Covid.

What, then, should we make of the President’s Davos declaration?

I believe this marks Trump’s public transformation from anti-war, anti-military populist champion into what he always was, but never admitted to being: another in the long line of Presidents who are inevitably and inexorably the puppets of the military-industrial complex.

Normalized Militarization and Emergencies

In April 2025, I made a list of trends exposed by the Covid pandemic response, arguing that the U.S. Presidential elections did not reverse any of these and that, in fact, the new administration seemed to be accelerating them:

Digital surveillance.

Militarization of society.

Perpetual states of emergency.

Global corporations and oligarchs in control.

Suspension of human rights.

Pervasive coordinated worldwide propaganda and censorship.

Trump’s boast about the military and Warp Speed is the apotheosis of these trends.

According to Trump, we are now supposed to applaud the military for doing such a fantastic job with Operation Warp Speed! Just as we are expected to cheer the militarization of policing and the use of force by federal agencies on civilians; the never-ending multiple states of emergency (not just for viruses!) and executive actions not subject to judicial, legislative or regulatory review; the centralization of surveillance and data gathering in the hands of global corporations and oligarchs; and the complete abandonment of any Constitutional protections or democratic pretenses – as summarized by globalist frontman Mark Carney, also at Davos – not just in the United States but across the “free world.”

In this global theater of the absurd, we are also supposed to believe Trump and Carney somehow represent opposite, or opposing, sides of the accelerating militarized control, surveillance and demoralization of their populations. In fact, they are clearly on the same side.

Covid proved it. Trump’s words and actions reinforce it.

During Covid, every single leader of every single Western “democratic” nation went along with the evisceration of legal and constitutional protections for their populations, partnering with transnational corporations and oligarchs to increase censorship, propaganda, digital control and surveillance. No elections have reversed these trends.

Covid Trends Accelerate: Militarized Public-Private Partnerships

The current focus of Presidential and related legislative activities – regardless of party affiliation or proclaimed ideological leanings – is the creation of extra-Constitutional, supra-legal spaces that enable centralization of power and control in the hands of the same global public-private partnerships that ran Covid.

Here are a series of examples of how the Covid trends have continued unabated before, during and after the 2024 U.S. elections. This is just a tiny sample, focused mainly on AI, because AI may be viewed as the new biotech/mRNA: a “breakthrough technology” that we “desperately need” in order to combat a “mortal enemy” (Covid/China), that we must develop and implement without any pesky regulatory hurdles, that will be forced on the population whether they want it or not, that will garner enormous financial windfalls for business leaders, their political partners, and transnational corporations, and that will centralize surveillance mechanisms, making populations easier to monitor and control.

Before his inauguration, Trump had a 3-hour meeting with Bill Gates – one of the leading Covid profiteers and mRNA shot pushers – of which we have no formal record. Both reportedly enjoyed it and expressed respect and admiration for each other. Gates said: “In the Covid days he [Trump] accelerated the vaccine innovation. So I was asking him if maybe the same kind of thing could be done here [for AIDS]. And we both got, I think, pretty excited about that.”

Here Gates is celebrating the desire he apparently shares with Trump to extend the extra-legal emergency/military framework from Covid countermeasures to other vaccines/medical products.

On the day of his inauguration, Trump declared multiple states of emergency. As Newsweek reported at the end of 2025, “ Trump is now responsible for 11 of the 48 national emergencies currently active in the United States.” A state of emergency gives the President/Commander in Chief, and the military under his command, powers that are not constrained by Congressional, Constitutional, or regulatory oversight.

The most noteworthy state of emergency, under which we are now living, is the Energy Emergency, which essentially allows any energy infrastructure – particularly for the insatiable needs of AI data monstrosities – to be constructed without any legal or regulatory impediments.

Trump bragged about this in Davos on January 23, 2025:

“Under the emergency declaration I can get the approvals done myself without having to get through years of waiting. …So I am gonna give emergency declarations so that they can start building them almost immediately. I think it was largely my idea because nobody thought this was possible.”

The day after his inauguration, Trump invited SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison to the White House to launch “Stargate,” described as “a private sector investment of up to $500 billion to fund infrastructure for artificial intelligence.”

The OpenAI website frames it as essential for national security:

“This project will not only support the re-industrialization of the United States but also provide a strategic capability to protect the national security of America and its allies.”

How will this be accomplished? As author and Substacker Jacob Nordangard points out:

“According to Ellison, it will be a ‘miracle machine’ with the potential to cure cancer and heart disease using customized AI-produced mRNA vaccines!

Plus, as an added bonus:

“Ellison presented his vision of a future AI-managed society at the Oracle Financial Analyst Meeting last September [2024]: ‘Citizens will be on their best behavior because we’re constantly recording and reporting everything that’s going on.’”

Keeping the Biden Executive Order Designating Federal Land for AI Data Centers (January 24, 2020)

Lest we think for a second that the Stargate AI project is a paragon of private enterprise and industry, we find Trump a few days after its announcement cancelling almost all of Biden’s executive orders except the one that bestows public land on these very enterprising private companies. [ref] Which, of course, makes Stargate a perfect poster child of public-private partnerships.

The state gives invaluable public land to private companies to “protect our national security” through projects that surveil and control the civilian population.

Partnering with Elon Musk/DOGE and Peter Thiel/Palentir to Compile Data on Citizens (March 2025)

Following the exact same public-private “national security” blueprint, under the auspices of DOGE – the government entity controlled by a private tech billionaire (Musk), combined with the AI capabilities of a private company/government defense contractor (Thiel), massive amounts of American citizens’ data — from tax status to medical records — were collected and centralized. [ref] [ref]

Using government authority together with private companies’ technologies to turn the United States into a techno-surveillance state: Think back to government enforcement of Covid measures and vaccine mandates for a nascent example of this type of public-private endeavor.

And, just in case anyone believes the private participants in these partnerships have the public’s best interests in mind, here’s some background on Peter Thiel and Palentir from Patrick Wood’s Substack and an analysis of Elon Musk’s public funding history from the Washington Post.

Senior Tech Executives Appointed to Military (June 13, 2025)

In another dramatic step to merge the private tech sector and the military/national defense agencies into one giant cartel, as reported by the Greyzone: “Four senior executives at Palantir, Meta, and OpenAI have been formally appointed lieutenant colonels in the US Army following the creation of a ‘special’ unit created for rich Big Tech mavens seeking military leadership roles.”

How much power do lieutenant colonels have? According to a U.S. military website, they generally command “a battalion consisting of 300 to 1,000 soldiers,” and “may also serve as an Executive Officer or Staff Officer in a variety of high-level units or command posts.” And, if they are not billionaires who can purchase their posts through public-private partnerships, “it will generally take an officer 16 to 22 years to rise to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.”

These appointments are not normal, as Palantir CTO Shyam Sankar, noted:

“A decade ago, it would’ve been unthinkable for so many tech heavyweights to openly align with the U.S. military. Equally, it would’ve been out of character for the military to enlist the support of the nation’s business elite — much less to create a special corps so they could deploy their technical talents in service of the government.”

Indeed, as MediaJustice pointed out, a bit less jubilantly:

“Granting private tech companies high-level security clearance and direct input into military strategy is both alarming and a clear escalation of tech power and an authoritarian state rapidly combining under Trump’s second term. What we are witnessing in real time is not only Big Tech providing the infrastructure that powers a police state but now also becoming official advisors to this police state as part of an authoritarian government.”

First They Hid the Military/Corporate Covid Convergence – Now They Celebrate It

With these examples in mind, it is clear that Trump’s boast in Davos about the Warp Speed military operation was not a mistake. It was the culmination of a year during which supporters of the President have been bamboozled into cheering the militarization of everything from law and immigration enforcement to mRNA and AI development – all aspects of the accelerated war being waged against the world’s populations by global public-private partnerships.

Now the very same people who protested the travesties of the Covid era are being nudged to cheer the Covid military operation, or at least to overlook the massive injuries and deaths caused by Warp Speed, the collapse of any separation between private interests and public administrations, the encroachments on civil liberties and human rights, and the abandonment of Constitutional, legislative and regulatory constraints on the powers of political and business leaders – leaders who are allied in pursuit of their own interests, which are diametrically opposed to those of the rest of us.

Anyone who was targeted during the Covid years should be loudly and actively protesting the massive and accelerating militarization of our country and the world. It’s happening to everyone, everywhere – see the Covid Dossier for crucial information on the corporate/military/intelligence global cartels that seek to surveil, control and dominate us.