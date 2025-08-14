The following is a list, in alphabetical order, of Covid documentaries I was able to find (many have been heavily suppressed and censored), with short descriptions and links. As I searched and watched these, I found most did a good job of telling part of the Covid story, but none seemed to encapsulate the whole event in a clear and impactful way – for obvious reasons: it was so enormous and unprecedented, it seems almost impossible to encompass in one film, or even a series.

If I (or anyone else) were to embark on such a crazy project, it would help to understand what’s already out there, what the audience response has been, and what’s missing.

I’m curious to hear from my readers: Which of these documentaries do you like more, which less? What do they do well, what do they do poorly? What’s missing and what kind of Covid film would you want to see, or want to show others?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below, and invite anyone you know who’s interested in this topic to do the same.

I realize this is not an exhaustive list, and I’m sure there are missing films/ documentaries. Please alert me to anything I should add.

Thank you in advance for your input and feedback.

COVID AND RELATED DOCUMENTARIES

The Agenda

2025

https://theagendafilm.com/

The Agenda: Their Vision, Your Future examines the digital prison which awaits us if we do not push back right now. How your food, energy, money, travel and even your access to the internet could be limited and controlled; how financial power is strangling democracy and how global institutions like the World Health Organisation are commandeered to champion ideological and fiscal objectives.

The Big Reset

(Spanish original, English narration and translation)

2022

https://thebigresetmovie.com/area-video/

Following the declaration of the COVID-19 global pandemic, the society in which we live has undergone major changes. Through fear, policies have been carried out that under normal conditions would seem unthinkable. Meanwhile, concepts such as The Great Reset, the Fourth Industrial Revolution or transhumanism, remain unknown to the general public.

Covid Collateral

2024

https://covidcollateral.com/screenings-media/ (trailer)

Available for Rent ($8.99) or purchase ($12.99)

Reveals the deep suppression of science during Covid: that the severe lockdowns imposed by western governments were not driven by scientific consensus or accurate data. Instead, important scientific debate which would have served the public good, was shut down. How was the powerful medical establishment, and the government involved in influencing Big Tech (including Mark Zuckerberg) to shut down dissenting prominent scientists, who were critical of lockdowns?

Covidism: Contagious Deception

2023

https://vaccineimpact.com/2023/new-2023-documentary-premiere-covidism-contagious-deception/

Part 1 carefully examines how authorities worldwide have been gaming the numbers regarding cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the alleged coronavirus and explains how health officials actively suppressed safe and effective treatments for Covid-19, while employing deadly protocols for hospital patients.

Part 2 focuses on the fascinating timeline of events, which led to the global Covid-19 response, and investigates whether or not the science on the lethality and infectivity of Sars-Cov-2 justified countermeasures such as lockdowns and mask-wearing.

Part 3 is a deep dive into the topic of Covid-19 “vaccines,” detailing the plethora of scientific evidence for their unsafe and ineffective nature, while exposing the deceptive tactics of manipulating the statistics.

Part 4 puts all the pieces of the puzzle together, exposing the premeditated sinister political motivations behind the global Covid-19 response, and how it is intricately tied to a much larger agenda – The Great Reset.

Died Suddenly

2022

https://www.bitchute.com/video/VW8lhitj3vLM/

Insurance companies: inexplicable increases in deaths, certain conditions. Malthusian overpopulation fears. Undertakers, funeral directors. Embalmers - white fibrous clots. Army Flight Surgeon whistleblower: 40% increase in deaths, deadly medical conditions in soldiers (DMED data - shut down 24 hours after Ron Johnson committee). Propaganda. Steve Kirsch/VAERS. Lots of footage of people dropping dead.

Epidemic of Fraud

2024

https://www.epidemicoffraud.com/

explores the bizarre media, medical, and partisan political attacks levied against a class of ancient medications, told from the perspective of a former CNN journalist and Hollywood industry veteran. Why were the people who allowed the fentanyl disaster to go unchecked so eager to discredit a drug that is safer than tonic water? Director John Davidson takes you into an audio/visual time machine back to 2020 to reveal the forbidden knowledge that our medical, academic, and political officials are desperate to hide from you.

Fluvid-19

2022

https://rumble.com/v1o8v3p-let-the-truth-be-told.-fluvid-19-2022-hard-hitting-high-impact.html

Covid propaganda, vaccines, Great Reset

Hold-up (French)

2020

https://archive.org/details/1-hold-up

NOTE: I couldn’t find this one anywhere except archive.org.

I also could not find it with English subtitles or translation.

This is an AI translation of the promo:

The Covid-19 pandemic has given rise to contradictory exchanges between doctors, specialists, professors, politicians, and experts, all orchestrated and fueled by the media's intense coverage. Scientists have thus found themselves discredited, particularly with the Lancet affair. The Scientific Council, which is supposed to be steering this pandemic, is openly accused of incompetence and arrogance, with supporting evidence. And what about us in all this? What should we think? What should we do with all this information? Who should we believe?

These are the questions that the documentary HOLD-UP attempts to answer by meeting caregivers, researchers, experts, and lawyers who offer another perspective on this unprecedented crisis and denounce a battery of government measures that most of them consider ineffective.

Inside the Vaccine Trials

2025

https://www.vaccinetrialstories.com/

This educational film shares the deeply personal stories of COVID-19 vaccine trial participants from around the world. These volunteers stepped forward with hope and trust, only to face life-altering health challenges.

Now caught in medical limbo, their experiences highlight a broader issue: post-vaccination patients left without care and silenced by censorship.

Medical Racism: The New Apartheid

2021

https://medicalracism.childrenshealthdefense.org/medical-racism-the-new-apartheid/

From post-Civil War era and the Tuskegee Experiment to the present, explore the medical experimentation on Blacks in this unprecedented journey to unearth the truth.

This powerful documentary will show you:

That medical racism has happened before, and why we’re raising awareness to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

How racism in the drug industry impacts the perception of others.

Why, when our bodies and risk are involved, it shouldn’t be about governmental control.

How to feel empowered to have a voice about your choices.

Never Again Is Now Global

2023

https://neveragainisnowglobal.com/

Holocaust survivors, children of survivors, and grandchildren -- as well as German freedom fighters -- express their shock at today's fear-mongering and divisive dictates that are reminiscent of the prelude to the Holocaust.

Episode 1. Here We Go Again On Steroids

Episode 2. Anyone Who Wants To Start A War Has To Lie

Episode 3. Breaking The Veil Of The Real Conspirators

Episode 4. This Time Around We’re All Jews

Episode 5. Never Give In – Never Give Up

Plandemic 1

2020

https://plandemic.com/plandemic-1/

Plandemic 2 : Indocto

rnation

2020

https://plandemic.com/plandemic-2-indoctornation/

Pandemic 3: The Great Awakening

2023

https://plandemic.com/plandemic-3-the-great-awakening/

The film that assembles forbidden puzzle pieces to reveal the big picture of what's really happening in America and beyond.

Planet Lockdown

2022

https://planetlockdownfilm.com/

Planet Lockdown is a 90-minute documentary on the situation the world finds itself in. We spoke to some of the brightest and bravest minds in the world including epidemiologists, scientists, doctors, lawyers, protesters a statesman and a prince. These brave souls had the courage to speak truth against all odds and inspire us to do the same. We must have the courage to overcome our fears. Once we do, it gets easier every time.

All the full interviews are being released to make the information available for free. Each interview is mirrored several times, can be downloaded in full resolution and via the BitTorrent protocol to make the content censor resistant. By watching all the interviews, you will have the equivalent of a masters degree on current events.

Safe and Effective: A Second Opinion

2022

https://odysee.com/@OracleFilms:1/safeandeffective:4?ref=truth11.com

Shines a light on Covid-19 vaccine injuries and bereavements, but also takes an encompassing look at the systemic failings that appear to have enabled them. We look at leading analysis of pharmaceutical trials, the role of the MHRA in regulating these products, the role of the SAGE behavioural scientists in influencing policy and the role of the media and Big Tech companies in suppressing free and open debate on the subject.

Uninformed Consent

2022

https://librti.com/view-video/uninformed-consent#dpr

An in-depth look into the Covid 19 narrative, who's controlling it, and how it's being used to inject an untested, new technology into almost every person on the planet.

2030 Unmasked - For Those Preparing for what’s Coming After Covid-19

2021

https://rumble.com/vlmsmn-2030-unmasked-for-those-preparing-for-whats-coming-after-covid-19.html

A Documentary revealing the connection between Covid-19 Vaccines, Masks, The Banking System and The Great Reset.