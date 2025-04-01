COVID Dossier INTERVIEWS
Sasha Latypova and I have done lots of interviews about the COVID Dossier. Here are a few highlights.
NEIL OLIVER
February 5th, 2025
This video is so shadow-banned on YouTube that even if you search for “The Secrets Are Out Neil Oliver Debbie Lerman Sasha Latypova” you will not find it!
HEALTH FREEDOM DEFENSE FUND with Leslie Manookian
March 5th, 2025
Leslie is one of the smartest, fiercest and most effective health freedom fighters we have! Click on the link below for audio and video versions of the interview.
https://healthfreedomdefense.org/cohf-ep37/
FLASHLIGHTS podcast with Cornelia Mrose
Recorded March 14th , 2025
Cornelia is an excellent interviewer and video editor. After two hours, we decided this would be Part 1 — stay tuned for Part 2 some time in May.
I’m calm but having this story told in this way at this time makes me furious. I can’t imagine how my friends and family will feel if they see this on the main stream media. I just can’t help but think they will have an extremely emotional response. Thank you for sharing.
Always gotta love those shadow bans, that's the real indicator that you're over the target.
The outright banning is purely acting these days.
They're still pushing the bioweapon side story which is easily dismissed by looking at the history. https://youtube.com/watch?v=dMkyCn-QXWE