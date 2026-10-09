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Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
Oct 10

What a great topic. I have been writing this for 6 years - all important “truth-seeking” organizations are completely captured. Naysayers, tell me one that is not captured? Provide evidence to support this claim.

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currer
Oct 12

This was a great seminar, Debbie and you did a wonderful job in moderation and promoting good discussion. You got the best from your attendees.

I am very pleased that I watched (most of) it. There was too much to take in at once, but the Hughes Dodillet, and Nordfangaerd presentations were excellent, and I will catch up with the rest as time permits. The information on the Rothschild involvement since the 1950's in promoting climate change was particularly important to me. David Hughes is always an incisive, focused, informed, speaker. What a trteat to finally get some real information.

I have bought three of the presenters books as a result.

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