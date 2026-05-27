Debbie Lerman's Substack

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GreaterIsrahell
May 27

Imagine the kind of mental gymnastics Robert Malone does when he says the PREP Act is an abomination one minute, and the next minute say it's fear porn to warn people about it?

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csofand
May 27

Thank you Debbie and Sasha. How do you keep so calm? Are you on some investigational drugs?

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Seriously you are doing a great service by always seeing through the sensationalism. That Giordano? video is eye opening! Wow. It's like they always have to tell you what they are doing.

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