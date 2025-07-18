As medical freedom activist Dr. Meryl Nass has reported, a pesticide liability shield was embedded as a rider in the Department of Interior’s FY26 Appropriations Bill, which was passed by the Subcommittee on Interior, Environment and Related Agencies of the House Appropriations Committee on July 15, 2025.

The shield “prohibits EPA from approving a label or taking action inconsistent with a human health assessment or carcinogenicity classification previously approved by the EPA—freezing the EPA's position on a pesticide in place for decades, and eliminating the ability to hold the company accountable.”

Here is the official wording in the appropriations bill:

Dr. Nass has explained in detail why this shield is important to global pesticide manufacturers, and concluded:

This is at least as big a deal as the bill that removed liability from vaccines, and worth many billions to the industry. In fact, it is ONLY the industry that will benefit from such a bill, which is designed to withhold knowledge of side effects of pesticides from the public and the EPA.

In her article, Dr. Nass also provides a legal analysis of the proposed liability shield by Attorney Daniel Hinkle, from the American Association for Justice. Hinkle warns:

That means dangerous products could stay on the market with misleading labels — even if the company lied about the risks and covered up critical safety data. No one could be held accountable. It’s not just immunity from lawsuits. It’s immunity from the truth.

Here is a summary of Dr. Nass’s reasons to oppose the pesticide liability shield:

Liability shields simply invite industry to do a poor job making their products safe. Why would we want to issue them? The only ones who benefit are the pesticide manufacturers, and the recipients of their largesse. This is a LOSE-LOSE addition to US laws, and it is difficult to see how any Congressmember can justify a vote in favor of it. What’s at stake with federal pesticide immunity?

This isn’t about one product – it’s about the future of 16,000 chemicals.

The EPA does not independently test these products – it relies on the companies.

This legislation eliminates accountability – even when companies break the rules.

It gives total immunity to Chinese military controlled pesticide giants.

It protects companies that destroy farmers’ crops – even when they lied to get EPA approval.

If this bill passes, nothing would stop a foreign chemical companies from pushing a new product they know is likely to drift or damage nearby fields. They could downplay the risks to the EPA, get a label approved, and leave neighboring farmers with scorched crops, lost yields, and no legal recourse. Even when livelihoods are wiped out, immunity means farmers would be stuck with the costs — not the companies who caused the damage.

TAKE ACTION NOW

On Tuesday, July 22nd, the full Appropriations Committee will meet to vote on the appropriations bill, including the pesticide rider.

Again, from Meryl Nass:

There are 63 members of the full Appropriations Committee. They will not want it known that they voted in favor of giving chemical companies a liability shield. Some of their offices are even denying the bill rider will do that. Shining a bright light on them is what is critical. We need lots of calls! Our job is to tell the Members that the rider (Section 453) must be defeated or removed. They must vote: a) in favor of an amendment to remove it, which we expect will be offered or b) they must vote against the Appropriations bill if the liability shield is included.

A full list of the members of the committee is in Dr. Nass’s post (click on the post to find the list):

Is MAHA acting to oppose the pesticide liability shield rider?

The Make American Healthy Again (MAHA) organization has made bold claims about its intention to change laws and regulations that benefit corporations at the expense of citizens’ health.

When it comes to pesticides, HHS Secretary RFK Jr. himself worked as lawyer in a suit against Monsanto, the maker of the herbicide Roundup, for causing non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and for failing to warn consumers about the potential dangers of exposure to Roundup. Subsequently, Monsanto was ordered to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in damages.

Then Bayer bought Monsanto and, in order to mitigate the damage of these lawsuits and avoid such potential legal action in the future, has successfully lobbied to get the liability shield rider into the appropriations bill.

It would be ironic, to say the least, if Secretary Kennedy’s work as an environmental lawyer against pesticide manufacturers led to one of the worst pro-pesticide-manufacturer pieces of legislation in the country’s history. And if that piece of legislation passed on Secretary Kennedy’s watch!

Another MAHA luminary and possibly our future Surgeon General, Casey Means, said in an October 8, 2024 interview with Joe Rogan: “There are 6 billion pounds of pesticides sprayed on our global food supply every single year, most from China and Germany, and these are literally tied very strongly to Alzheimer’s, dementia, cancer, obesity, mitochondrial dysfunction, infertility, ADHD, liver dysfunction.” (min. 35:50:00)

If Secretary Kennedy, Surgeon General Nominee Casey Means, and the rest of the MAHA consortium are serious about MAKING AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN, I hope they will come out strongly against the pending pesticide liability shield.