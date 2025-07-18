Debbie Lerman's Substack

Josh Mitteldorf
>> No funds can be used to take regulatory action or change labeling requirements.

If you look at the text, it's not at all obvious that it affects the manufacturer's liability for personal injury. It's only because I have so much trust in and respect for Meryl Nass that I believe this will be the result.

This makes me think of the larger problem of legalese being so different from the normal usage of English words that We the People can't understand the laws that are passed by our representatives.

SEE BELOW: HARDLY VISIBLE AND SORTA WELL HIDDEN:

DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR:

Committee Releases FY26 Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriations Bill

July 14, 2025

Press Release

Key Take Aways

Bolsters U.S. national security and border protections by:

Reducing our reliance on foreign countries for critical minerals by promoting access to resources here at home through blocking certain lease withdrawals in Minnesota and reinstating mineral leases in the Superior National Forest.

Promoting domestic mining by ensuring ancillary mining activities can be approved, which is a fix to the Rosemont decision that created additional red tape and regulatory uncertainty for mining operations.

******* Ensuring chemical and pesticide manufacturers are not overburdened with requirements that would drive businesses overseas and threaten American competitiveness.

Prohibiting funds for the National Park Service to provide housing to an alien without lawful status.

Providing $771.84 million for Tribal Public Safety and Justice programs, which is a 39% increase over the FY25 enacted level.

