Yesterday I co-authored an article on Brownstone.org about what’s happening with behind-the-scenes control of content on the Internet.

We all know about the massive, relentless global push for censorship that is most definitely intensifying.

But just as — if not more — worrying is that our ability to search for content and to compare it to past versions is disappearing.

Because it’s Halloween, I’m particularly creeped out by the following series of events. I’m particularly paranoid about an imminent catastrophic cyberattack from “Iran” or “China” or “Russia” that can shut everything down and bring it back in whatever AI-governed format the narrative controllers desire.

Here’s just a list of the events and trends that are worrying me right now:

INTERNET ARCHIVES AND SEARCH CAPABILITIES and PREPARATIONS FOR “CYBERATTACK”?

July 10, 2024: NATO declares willingness to respond to cyber attacks by invoking Article 5 of the Washington Treaty (an attack on one, is an attack on all) - Read more here (it’s in Czech, but you can right click and choose “translate to English”)

July 19, 2024: Crowdstrike outage

End of September 2024: Google cache service officially ended

October 8, 2024: Archive.org (Wayback Machine) crashes, reportedly due to “DDOS attack.” No activity online after that date is available for search. Activity before that date is read only. In a message on X yesterday they stated that: “While the Wayback Machine has been in read-only mode, web crawling and archiving have continued. Those materials will be available via the Wayback Machine as services are secured.”

When will “services be secured”? No idea. What could be happening while everything is down? What changes, erasures, manipulations could happen to the memory repository of the Internet? It’s scary to contemplate.

October 31, 2024: Yahoo OneSearch is no longer in service. A reader alerted me to this particular item. I was not aware of OneSearch but its dismantling seems to be in line with the trend.

I’m sure there are lots more events happening that I’m not aware of. Please add in comments.

Happy Halloween!