Halloween Freakout: Complete Internet Takeover is Accelerating (and maybe an imminent "cyberattack"?)
As we lose access to archives and organic search mechanisms, we lose our collective memories and ability to inhabit a collective reality
Yesterday I co-authored an article on Brownstone.org about what’s happening with behind-the-scenes control of content on the Internet.
We all know about the massive, relentless global push for censorship that is most definitely intensifying.
But just as — if not more — worrying is that our ability to search for content and to compare it to past versions is disappearing.
Because it’s Halloween, I’m particularly creeped out by the following series of events. I’m particularly paranoid about an imminent catastrophic cyberattack from “Iran” or “China” or “Russia” that can shut everything down and bring it back in whatever AI-governed format the narrative controllers desire.
Here’s just a list of the events and trends that are worrying me right now:
INTERNET ARCHIVES AND SEARCH CAPABILITIES and PREPARATIONS FOR “CYBERATTACK”?
July 10, 2024: NATO declares willingness to respond to cyber attacks by invoking Article 5 of the Washington Treaty (an attack on one, is an attack on all) - Read more here (it’s in Czech, but you can right click and choose “translate to English”)
July 19, 2024: Crowdstrike outage
End of September 2024: Google cache service officially ended
October 8, 2024: Archive.org (Wayback Machine) crashes, reportedly due to “DDOS attack.” No activity online after that date is available for search. Activity before that date is read only. In a message on X yesterday they stated that: “While the Wayback Machine has been in read-only mode, web crawling and archiving have continued. Those materials will be available via the Wayback Machine as services are secured.”
When will “services be secured”? No idea. What could be happening while everything is down? What changes, erasures, manipulations could happen to the memory repository of the Internet? It’s scary to contemplate.
October 31, 2024: Yahoo OneSearch is no longer in service. A reader alerted me to this particular item. I was not aware of OneSearch but its dismantling seems to be in line with the trend.
I’m sure there are lots more events happening that I’m not aware of. Please add in comments.
Happy Halloween!
Debbie Lerman's Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Worried about , China ,Russia and Iran....? The good ol' axis of evil....I'd be more worried about the antics of our own Western alliances....the " real evil " in the world today is not where we are told it is....and if we think our own Governments are looking out for us after the last four years......we're living in wonderland.....!🤷♂️🦧
Hmmmm, and several Substack writers have been experiencing glitches; one writer, James Howard Kunstler lost his entire website and I’ve not heard if it’s back up so he’s been publishing on Substack recently.