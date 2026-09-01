Debbie Lerman's Substack

Debbie Lerman's Substack

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csofand's avatar
csofand
6d

Wow Debbie that sucks. I am not surprised though. I think your idea that this means you are threatening enough to get this treatment is on track. I have worried for some time now that we have reached a place technologically where we may have personalized AI filters for our internet travels. Your other Linux using commenter here that had no trouble may point to that.

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Well misery likes company, eh? I have thought recently that the reason I see no growth on Substack (despite the awesome promotion of my work by you Debbie!) could be due to a filter masking who can find me.

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Over the target Debbie!

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Atenizo's avatar
Atenizo
6d

Power = Who counts the votes and who controls the algorithms.

Sorry to hear of this blatant censorship of your excellent book!

Obviously, they are worried about the TRUTH getting out.

Google is a leviathan but GOD wins this battle! Take heart!

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