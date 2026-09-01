The other day I wanted to email someone a link to my book The Deep State Goes Viral, so I typed the title and my name into Google:

And here’s what came up as the top three search results:

The link to my book on Amazon.com did not appear at all on the first page of search results, so I added “Amazon” to the search:

And got this:

Then, for good measure, I tried just the title of the book:

Which generated this:

In all three searches, one of the top two results was a link to a page on Amazon called Debbie Brownstone: Books. Note that the only word in the title of this page that is also in two of my searches is “Debbie.” One of my searches shares no words with this title. How, then, is this a top-ranked search result?

I was somewhat taken aback. Although Brownstone Institute published my book, it was not in my search, and certainly not as my last name.

So I clicked on the link and this is what came up:

As you can see, on this page, it starts with two random books (every time I visit the page these books are different – once they included War and Peace!) that are completely unrelated to “Debbie,” “Brownstone,” or anything else in my search. Then four pornography titles, including the Double Penetration and Anal Sex Collections, only available in Audio, with groups of authors that may or may not include someone called “Debbie Brownstone,” then another random book, and then my book about the Covid pandemic. Immediately followed by more double penetration and anal sex.

What is going on? Is the Google search function just malfunctioning, or is there an agenda in the algorithm?

This is how Google explains its search rankings:

“To give you the most useful information, Search algorithms look at many factors and signals, including the words of your query, relevance and usability of pages, expertise of sources, and your location and settings.”

Taken at face value, this means the Google search algorithms think a page with only one, or even zero, of the words in my search, plus several words not in my search, on a page with explicit pornography, is the most relevant and usable search result for the title of my book about Covid.

Taken not at face value, perhaps there are algorithmic parameters in Google search that suppress the actual link to my book from appearing in the top search results?

Strengthening this possibility is the consistent suppression in Google searches of any of my Covid-related work over the last 4 years. If I just search on “Debbie Lerman” I get my LinkedIn page, which I have not visited or updated for many years, as the top result. The rest of the top ten search results, except for broken links to Spotify and IMDb, go back to my pre-Covid work as an artist, to pages and sites with far fewer views and lower relevance than the articles I’ve published on Brownstone, Substack, and elsewhere and interviews I’ve done that have generated tens – and sometimes hundreds – of thousands of views, and thousands of likes.

Given these results that have consistently been given by Google for several years when I search on my name, I’ve known for a long time that there are agendas in the algorithms that go beyond, and in fact contradict, their claims of “the most relevant, useful results.”

But this Debbie Brownstone page goes a step further: It does not just hide the most relevant results further down in the rankings or omit them. It actually promotes a porn writer named Debbie Brownstone as the most relevant result for a search on my book title, with or without my name.

I don’t think Debbie Brownstone is a real person. Her bio looks like an AI creation, and none of the porn titles in which her writing supposedly appears are available in print. A few of them have AI-narrated audio and/or Kindle versions.

Interestingly, other search engines, like DuckDuckGo and Bing, provide appropriate results for my searches, including links to my book on various websites, as well as links to book reviews and articles on Brownstone.org. For example, here’s what Bing provides:

This strongly supports the supposition that the skewed and reputationally damaging results on Google are manipulated, not organic.

I’m flattered that my book is threatening enough to the powers-that-be to warrant its concealment behind a whole pile of AI-generated pornography. Nevertheless, considering that Google controls over 90% of the global search engine market, this recent type of censorship/content suppression and reputational attack is very concerning.