Less than an hour ago I got notice that my book, The Deep State Goes Viral: Pandemic Planning and the Covid Coup, from Brownstone Publishing, is now available for purchase. Interestingly, it is categorized under “World History” on Amazon. That actually makes sense, although at first I thought it might be considered more a Public Health or Policy type book. In fact, it is about the most consequential global events of the 21st century!

Order your copy — and copies for all your friends and relatives and everyone you know :) — here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1630692999/

I am also excited to share that a Swedish translation is in the works from the esteemed publishing house Karneval Förlag. Estimated publication is in August 2025. It is not yet available for advanced purchase in Swedish - stay tuned.

Below is a synopsis, followed by acknowledgements.

THE DEEP STATE GOES VIRAL : SYNOPSIS

This is the culmination of three years of extensive research and writing about the events generally known as the Covid pandemic. The author, a retired medical writer before Covid, applies her research skills – honed over decades of studying scientific literature, statistical analyses, and government and pharmaceutical industry documents – to a deep and relentless investigation into how and why the pandemic happened.

The inspiration for the book is a discovery made by the author in 2022 that has never been reported in the corporate media and that remains largely unknown even as this book goes to publication in January 2025: The US pandemic response was not a public health response. It was a biodefense/counter-terrorism response, run by the Pentagon, National Security Council, and Department of Homeland Security, according to centrally planned, globally coordinated directives.

Why does it matter if the pandemic response was run by national security agencies according to a biodefense/counterterrorism playbook, rather than according to public health protocols?

Put simply, If it had been a regular public health response, it would not have differed from the responses to any of the viral epidemics or pandemics of the last century:

The public would have been told to stay calm, wash hands frequently, and stay home if sick.

Public health agencies would have tracked clusters of severe disease and treated them accordingly.

Most people would barely have been aware that there was a novel virus circulating among them.

Instead, the response to Covid was the exact opposite:

The media and public health agencies whipped the population into levels of panic massively disproportionate to the threat actually posed by the virus.

Everyone was convinced that the only way to “beat the virus” was to lockdown the whole world and wait for a never-before-tested or manufactured vaccine.

How did this happen? As the author argues, the geopolitical, economic and social trends that had been building over recent decades made the pandemic response not only not surprising, but inevitable.

Why, then, did so few seem to notice what was happening, and why did most of the world believe then – and continue to believe to this day – that the pandemic response was in keeping with public health principles or protocols? The answer is age-old, but it occurred during Covid on an unprecedented scale: Propaganda and censorship. Not only did these serve to whip up the panic, but they convinced even scientists and medical professionals to abandon their ethical and scientific knowledge and push an entirely untested and known-to-be dangerous “vaccine platform” known as the Covid mRNA vaccines.

At the time of this book’s publication, no one has really been held accountable for any of this. The author leaves us with the questions that must be asked to reveal the responsible individuals and institutions and to prevent such a global catastrophe from happening again.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Without the support of my family, I could not have survived, let alone thrived in the crazy investigative endeavors that culminated in the compilation of this book. My husband and daughter are the most exacting editors, letting me know when the first drafts of my articles inevitably sound like the “ravings of a lunatic” and helping me turn them into compelling pieces. My mother and son, and my dear friends Susan and Tamar, although they might not always agree with me, or even understand what the heck I’m going on about, are nevertheless supportive and proud of my work – which is all that matters.

Outside my family, more than anyone or anything else, Jeffrey Tucker and Brownstone Institute have helped me retain my sanity through these years of madness, and have made possible all my investigations, research, and writing that are included in this book. I cannot imagine my life without the support I have received from Brownstone, the collegiality and friendship of so many Brownstone scholars and contributors, and the ongoing community that Brownstone provides.

Rebekah Barnett, the fearless investigative journalist from Down Under, has provided invaluable editorial insight and advice. I am proud to have an image by the master graphic designer and artist Anthony Freda gracing the cover of this book.

Brownstone’s Managing Editor, Logan Chipkin, and Copy Editor, David Schatz, worked tirelessly on all of the technical aspects of bringing this book project to successful completion.

To everyone mentioned here, and everyone else who has supported and encouraged me through these tumultuous times: Thank you. I am profoundly grateful.