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Paul Downey's avatar
Paul Downey
Sep 8

I always manage a chuckle when I notice someone use that hackneyed phrase "telling truth to power".

The powerful have constructed absolutely all aspects of the world you live in and really don't need anyone to tell them about 9/11 or the vast inconsistencies in the covid story.

My journey started in the late 1960s when I worked for HMG. The UK was obviously a technocracy and yet people were told it was a democracy, I was starting to come to terms with how stupid people are. When the country became a kleptocracy I left and pursued other interests but I have watched as it changed into a corporatocracy and more lately a brolocracy, government, by and for, the tech bros.

Academics like to think they know stuff but in my experience the university is the place where curiosity goes to die.

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Charles Young's avatar
Charles Young
Sep 8

*escapekey.substack.com

*It would be of great benefit to these discussions to invite the above remarkable researcher whose revelations about the Architecture of the Global Governance Model would open many people's eyes even more to realities that exist beyond their everyday experiences that seek to impose a Surveillance and ControlGrid in order to better manage and extract wealth from all that exists and can be controlled on this earth🌍.

*His two 2025 articles on the pre-engineered and ready to be employed Covid-19 Global Governance Plan👀🕵️ need to be quickly read and integrated by the panel of speakers.

CY

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