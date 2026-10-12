On Sunday, October 11th, 2026, this roundtable discussion was streamed on the omniwar.org platform. It is now available for viewing, along with all five of the scholars’ individual presentations, here: https://www.omniwar.org/replays/
You can also watch it here:
https://odysee.com/@davidahughes:6/Omniwar4-Roundtable:d
Many thanks to the five members of the Study Group on Technology and Power for their excellent presentations and discussion, and for inviting me to moderate this event.
You’ll find their websites/publications linked from their names here:
And special thanks to Michael Ginsburg, founder of Actionable Truth Media, for his technical assistance.
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Debbie, this symposium was riveting. As if I needed any more fuel for my cynicism! We are simply bearing witness to the corruption of every discipline. I am disabused of my belief that scholars are purists. But, as you had mentioned, the system preserves these shortcomings. Bad teachers will beget bad students. Money and power will always destroy humanity. This capture of academia mirrors my experience in medicine. Somehow that feels worse because there is an oath involved. I am simply grateful that I possess the ability to think critically and recognized the corruption early on in my career. But, how sobering is all of this? Thank you so much for your dedication and wisdom.
Great conversation. Thanks for sharing this. I'm not in academia, but I taught high school. I remember taking the test to teach US history and selecting what I knew was the correct answer to the question "Why did the US invade Afghanistan?" ("Correct" in quotes) High school curricula are captured too.