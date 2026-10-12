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Coleen Teverini's avatar
Coleen Teverini
7d

Debbie, this symposium was riveting. As if I needed any more fuel for my cynicism! We are simply bearing witness to the corruption of every discipline. I am disabused of my belief that scholars are purists. But, as you had mentioned, the system preserves these shortcomings. Bad teachers will beget bad students. Money and power will always destroy humanity. This capture of academia mirrors my experience in medicine. Somehow that feels worse because there is an oath involved. I am simply grateful that I possess the ability to think critically and recognized the corruption early on in my career. But, how sobering is all of this? Thank you so much for your dedication and wisdom.

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Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
7d

Great conversation. Thanks for sharing this. I'm not in academia, but I taught high school. I remember taking the test to teach US history and selecting what I knew was the correct answer to the question "Why did the US invade Afghanistan?" ("Correct" in quotes) High school curricula are captured too.

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