Click here to view , or use one of the links below

On Sunday, October 11th, 2026, this roundtable discussion was streamed on the omniwar.org platform. It is now available for viewing, along with all five of the scholars’ individual presentations, here: https://www.omniwar.org/replays/

You can also watch it here:

https://odysee.com/@davidahughes:6/Omniwar4-Roundtable:d

Many thanks to the five members of the Study Group on Technology and Power for their excellent presentations and discussion, and for inviting me to moderate this event.

You’ll find their websites/publications linked from their names here:

David A. Hughes PhD

Jacob Nordangård PhD

Susanne Dodillet PhD

Ursula Edgintgon PhD

Daniel S. Broudy Phd

And special thanks to Michael Ginsburg, founder of Actionable Truth Media, for his technical assistance.