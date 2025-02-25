Secretary Kennedy,

All mRNA injections marketed as COVID vaccines today are Emergency Use Authorized (EUA) Military Countermeasures. The EUA pathway is used only when the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services declares an emergency and issues a PREP Act declaration.

Section 564 of the FD&C Act exempts medical countermeasures from the pharmaceutical regulatory compliance or from the informed consent requirements for the duration of the PREP Act declaration of emergency.

While the manufacturers may choose and FDA may ask to undertake some of the activities typically expected from an investigational clinical trial and manufacturing validation process, none of the typical pharmaceutical regulatory standards are applicable in an enforceable way. If there is no enforcement of the law, it’s as if the law does not exist.

Misrepresentations of safety, efficacy or contents of EUA products are allowed by federal law. Thus, claims provided by the federal health authorities or manufacturers cannot be considered reliable sources of information.

When these products are pushed onto unsuspecting consumers, claims about safety, efficacy or contents of these products are based solely on the HHS Secretary’s opinion, which requires no supporting scientific evidence. Today 3 mRNA shots are listed on the CDC Childhood Vaccination Schedule to be given to 9-month old infants.

Secretary Kennedy, are we supposed to think that it is now YOUR opinion that they are safe and effective for babies? I do not believe that, knowing what you know about mRNA injections, you can honestly believe this yourself.

Current PREP Act emergency declaration for COVID was extended by the previous administration by Xavier Becerra to last until December 31, 2029! https://public-inspection.federalregister.gov/2024-29108.pdf

Real emergencies do not last decades simply based on the opinion of a single public health official. There is no real emergency for COVID in the United Sates or worldwide as you are well aware.

Continued PREP Act declarations, therefore, defy the observed reality and common sense, and represents a misuse and abuse of the federal law which was intended for declaring short-term emergencies in severe situations such as war or acts of terrorism. This law also did not envision shipping of billions of doses of medical products legally allowed to be adulterated and misbranded. Yet, this is precisely what is transpiring under the current PREP Act declaration today.

By keeping the PREP Act declaration in place, the current administration continues to contrive a non-existing emergency. This contrivance serves only the interests of pharmaceutical companies and those institutions that still mandate the shots, shielding them from liability for deaths and injuries caused by the falsely promoted inherently unsafe products.

Clearly, this contrivance does not serve the interests of the public at all. The continued disregard of the victims of the COVID shots under the thorough liability shield of the PREP Act abuses the federal law and destroys any remaining shreds of the public trust in the government health authorities.

These products pose severe risk of harm and death to the public due to the absence of any enforceable pharmaceutical regulations.



The FDA and manufacturers falsely claim that these products are fully approved for age 12 and older as prophylactic vaccines. However, once someone is injured by these vaccines and seeks compensation for their injuries, they are informed that the products are not legally vaccines but countermeasures, and the only avenue available to them is the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program.

To date this program has denied almost all claims and paid only a few thousand dollars to a handful of victims, making a mockery of them and the unbearable toll of their permanently destroyed health. During your Congressional confirmation hearings you said that a healthy person has a thousand dreams while a sick person has only one dream. Were you sincere about helping the COVID vaccine victims?

Secretary Kennedy, I respectfully ask you to: