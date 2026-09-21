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Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
Sep 21

Speaking to the authors of the letter, the "influential leaders" wording at the beginning is not a good look. Have some humility. The average Joe in the health freedom movement is just as important as the high-profile figures.

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Yet Another Tommy's avatar
Yet Another Tommy
Sep 21

The transnational ruling class, while having shrunk in numbers, has vastly expanded its wealth. They are headed for consolidating it all in a handful of people, and those few are and will be very scared and vicious, because they will be backed into a corner.

They are human too, after all. They ask, "If we don't rule, who will?" and they don't have any faith in the rest of humanity at all, and no faith in God.

Some things are coming to a boil:

Fifty days until Bill Gates takes the stand in Netherlands, and another federal case is racing to reach him

https://interestofjustice.substack.com/p/fifty-days-until-bill-gates-takes

Trouble in the Pentagon as Leaked Report Paints Iran Conflict as “Unsustainable”

https://simplicius76.substack.com/p/trouble-in-the-pentagon-as-leaked

The Administrative State on Trial: After Chevron, Who Governs?

https://readequilibrium.substack.com/p/the-administrative-state-on-trial

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