I am reposting this podcast because Joni, co-founder of No College Mandates, is an excellent interviewer and we discussed topics that I believe are important beyond the ever-cycling hyped-up news items of the moment.

I’d also like to express my gratitude to fearless attorney Warner Mendenhall.

Warner has been waging the battle for medical freedom for many years and has been a true Covid hero, representing, among others, Pfizer whistle blower Brook Jackson.

It was Warner who first helped me realize that the Covid resistance was a civil rights movement — a framing that is extremely clarifying, when you look at what we were fighting for back then, and what contrived political/corporate entities like MAHA are doing now.

Thanks to Warner, to Joni, and to everyone who continues to engage in open-minded, non-partisan, principled conversations and activities.