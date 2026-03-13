Debbie Lerman's Substack

Debbie Lerman's Substack

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csofand
Mar 13

Debbie, I was just watching this last night. It is too bad that many of your peers have pushed you away recently for doing just what brought you to notice in the first place. That is, using your clear analysis of available information to state what is going on, under the narratives. I am glad to know you, and you should know that I applaud you for fearlessly telling us how you see things.

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Sasha Latypova's avatar
Sasha Latypova
Mar 14

Great podcast!

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