It’s been 10 days since my book, The Deep State Goes Viral: Pandemic Planning and the Covid Coup, came out in print, and just a week since the Kindle and audio versions have been available.

Thanks to Brownstone and ZeroHedge and all the people who are reading and responding positively, it has been getting some good publicity. I am so grateful!!

This is my first book, and I’m very excited about getting the word out, so if you feel inclined to purchase it, read or listen to it, write a review, recommend it to a friend — any or all of these would be most helpful.

My husband cautioned me before the book came out about spending all my time checking the rankings, so I completely ignored them until yesterday. When I checked, I found that the Kindle version is the #1 New Release in Public Policy and #3 New Release in Public Affairs and Policy. The print version is in the top 400 in Politics & Government and in World History. I’m going to try to get it up to the top 100 — hopefully, with your help (and with apologies to my husband, because now I’m going to be checking the rankings all the time)!

Even if you’ve read most of the material included in the book on this Substack and/or on Brownstone (the first chapter is adapted from these articles which you can read for free) — buying the book is a huge show of support and a way of getting the word out to more people. Plus, it’s the best title (if I do say so myself) and the coolest looking cover you’ll find anywhere, thanks to the incredible work of the super-talented artist Anthony Freda.

And since I’m here, writing about the cover art of my book, I guess I’ll tell you the short story about:

How I discovered the one and only Anthony Freda

I started working with Anthony over a year ago, when one of my heroes, CJ Hopkins, mentioned on his Substack that Anthony was not getting work from the mainstream publications that used to sustain him. Anthony designed the book cover that got CJ persecuted as a “hate criminal” in Germany. I am so proud to have a book cover by the same artist!

I have used many of Anthony’s images to illustrate my Substack articles, and he has even created some original pieces especially for me.

This one illustrates my article The Catastrophic Covid Convergence Revisited - Part 1:

And here’s another favorite, the image that so beautifully encapsulates the article Questions for Trump About Covid:

Anthony created this one long before we ever met — it’s as if he knew all about The COVID Dossier before it even existed:

I hope this gives you yet another reason to order a physical copy of The Deep State Goes Viral — so you can add a stunning Anthony Freda piece to your bookshelf, or give one as a gift!