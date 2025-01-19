In the article I posted on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, I did not include all of my research on the Means siblings, because there is so much detail, and I wanted the article to hit the main highlights.

Here I present more information that, I believe, strongly suggests Casey and Calley Means are not the medical freedom fighters they and their promoters claim them to be, and that they are intentionally hiding the source of their influence, while working to undermine the medical freedom movement’s Covid-fueled momentum.

Absence of engagement with, and large gaps in, tweets/X posts

Although Casey’s X profile says she signed up in March 2020 (when the Covid crisis officially started), the first post I could find was an enthusiastic endorsement of a podcast on June 7, 2022 about “How to be a digital nomad,” discussing the fun of working remotely during the pandemic. Casey either did not post for two years, or erased her posts from March 2020 - June 2022.

Calley’s X account says he joined in October 2008, but the first post I could find is from January 6, 2021. It was posted 13 days before his mother Gayle Means’ death on January 19, 2021, from stage IV pancreatic cancer.

The WaybackMachine reveals that Calley was active on Twitter for at least one day in 2009, and that one of his friends believed he would be active on the platform:

Everything between then and 2021 seems to have been deleted.

Another interesting point is the lack of engagement with Calley’s post-2021 and Casey’s post- 2022 tweets/X posts. None of their posts before the August 16, 2024 Tucker podcast had more than a few likes or comments and most of Calley’s have none at all. This does not suggest engaged activists in any arena.

The Tucker Carlson-Means Siblings Relationship

When the Means siblings made their big appearance on Tucker Carlson’s show, on August 16, 2024, most people had never heard of them before. Carlson also seemed to be meeting the siblings for the first time, although he noted that “you happened to have grown up in the same neighborhood as me in Washington. Like blocks from me.” [min. 00:00:53].

In actuality, there had been at least several prominent previous interviews and interactions between Tucker Carlson and Calley Means that are never mentioned in their big podcast:

January 3, 2023: Tucker interviewed Calley Means on Fox News - the segment is entitled “Coke will pay NAACP to call parents concerned with high sugar intake ‘racist.’” In the segment itself, it becomes apparent that this is not a future event, but something that happened in the past.

We are not told that Calley could only have been “in the room” (as he repeatedly states) to witness this interaction a whole decade or more earlier, between 2008-2013, when he was a junior employee (right out of college, before getting his MBA) at two p.r. firms.

We are also not told that this story had been widely reported way back in 2013. For example, HuffPost published a report on January 25, 2013 entitled: “How Big Soda Co-Opted the NAACP and Hispanic Federation.” On the same day, the LA Times reported: “NAACP catches heat for opposing New York large-soda ban.” And the NYTimes revealed that “In NAACP, Industry Gets Ally Against Soda Ban.”

Tucker introduces Calley as “the cofounder of True Medicine and a whistleblower.” The title onscreen says: “ex-Coca Cola consultant.”

Yet everything Calley is saying supposedly as a “whistleblower” was news exactly ten years before Tucker interviewed him on this subject.

February 2, 2024: Tucker episode with Calley Means- title: “The Case Against Ozempic.” Tucker introduces Calley as “the founder of True Med” and says “he once worked for pharma. He definitely does not now.” [min. 00:00:20]

2/2/24 is an interesting date, because it’s just one day after the Meanses’ book Good Energy became available for preorder. Tucker says at the end “I never do this, but I think it’s worth it with you for sure. How can they [listeners/viewers of the podcast] learn more about your views on this?” [min. 39:43] and Calley announces that the book was “just put on Amazon today.”

It seems clear that the interview was scheduled to coincide precisely with the availability Casey and Calley’s book, and that Tucker intended to give it a huge boost.

July 13, 2024: Calley calls Tucker Carlson right after calling RFK Jr. two hours after the Butler, PA assassination attempt on Donald Trump, to broker a Trump-RFK alliance. This was reported in a NYT September 2, 2024 article.

August 16, 2024: the big Tucker-Means podcast - The Means siblings are introduced as “Big Pharma Whistleblowers” and Tucker breathlessly announces not once, but twice, that they will do no less than “change the world.” [min. 48:37 and min. 2:14:54] About their book Good Energy, he says: “I never say this, but I mean it. I think this book is going to have a big effect on the course of the country.” [min. 00:05]

Several anomalies are apparent in these statements:

-Calling the siblings “pharma whistleblowers” is a very big stretch, to say the least. Sure, they decry the corrupt influence of pharmaceutical and food lobbyists. And Calley claims he witnessed money passing from Coca Cola to the NAACP (as mentioned in his interview with Tucker on Fox News in January 2023). But even if Calley had a front-row seat in those nefarious dealings, this in no way qualifies him as a “whistleblower.” None of what he describes is new or revelatory. Nobody at any of the companies or organizations he implicates will suffer any consequences based on Calley Means’ stories. Nor does Calley himself risk any retribution for his non-revelations.

-The book that Tucker Carlson breathlessly declares “will have a big effect on the course of the country” is a self-help lifestyle book that, according to promo materials, provides “a clear and accessible roadmap for your healthiest and most fulfilling life.” The book’s first 80 pages provide background information about the causes of “metabolic dysfunction,” the next 220 pages provide guidance on how to do things like “continuous glucose monitoring” (which Casey’s 100-million-dollar company can help you do) and “good energy eating,” and the last 80 pages provide “Good Energy Recipes” (page counts from Kindle version). There is nothing new, revelatory or world-changing about any of this. Many books have been written about the same topics for decades.

I find it hard to believe that Tucker does not know this. He seems to be engaging in over-the-top inflation of the Meanses’ experience and importance as world-changing “whistleblowers” and health freedom warriors.

Tucker Carlson’s misrepresentations of Casey’s history and credentials

An important origin story for Casey Means is that she dramatically quit her surgical residency – marching into her department chairman’s office and dropping her scalpel on his desk – in her fifth and final year, because she suddenly realized that the American medical system sucks. She tells this story in her book and in every podcast and interview.

The dramatic scalpel-dropping moment, if it happened, must have taken place at OHSU (Oregon Health & Science University), the institution where Casey spent 4+ years in a head and neck surgical residency, never completing her fifth year.

However, in the many hours of podcasts and online appearances with Casey and Calley, I could not find a single mention of OHSU. Not only does Casey fail to mention it, but those who introduce Casey mis-state her educational background almost every time to imply that when she did her dramatic scalpel-dropping act, it was at Stanford. And she never corrects them.

The most prominent example of this was on the Tucker Carlson August 16, 2024 podcast, when he said: “So nine years into medical training, at Stanford, you gave it up voluntarily.” [min. 4:43]

Casey answered: “On my birthday, on my 30th birthday, I walked into the office of the chair of the department, and I put down the scalpel and I walked away.” [min. 4:48]

and then Tucker asked: “So what did they say, when you walked into your colleagues at Stanford and said: I’m giving it up at 30?” [min. 5:01]

This exchange is remarkable because both sides repeat and reinforce each other’s misinformation: Casey never tells Tucker that she did not have 9 years of medical training at Stanford. She does not tell him she walked into the office of the chair at OHSU, not Stanford. She fails to mention that actually it was not her “colleagues at Stanford” who would have witnessed her scalpel-dropping moment. And both of them misstate the birthday that marked the occasion: Casey was 31 in September 2018, not 30, when this dramatic event supposedly occurred.

I don’t know why it’s so important for Tucker and Casey to deflect attention away from her aborted residency at OHSU and pretend that it happened at Stanford. But it seems highly unlikely that both of them would repeat the same falsehoods in such an insistent way for no reason.

Note: I reached out to OHSU to ask for interviews with the program director and program coordinator who were there at the time of this momentous event in Casey’s life. My request was declined.

Inconsistencies and contradictions in the Calley-Kennedy story

Kennedy launched his campaign as a Democratic candidate for President on April 19, 2023.

He launched his campaign as an independent Presidential candidate on October 9, 2023.

In his August 23, 2024 speech he said “Calley has been working on and off for my campaign advising me…since the beginning.” [min. 25:05]

But in a podcast dated September 7, 2024, RFK Jr. interviewed Calley Means, and said:

I’m embarrassed to say I had not heard of you before I saw you on the Tucker Carlson show. [min. 00:10]

If Kennedy is referring to the February 2, 2024 Tucker-Calley podcast, that would be four months after the beginning of his independent campaign and nine months after the beginning of his campaign as a Democrat, contradicting his claim that Calley had been working for his campaign and advising him “since the beginning.” Also, it would throw into question how Calley could be “the leading advocate for food safety, for soil regeneration and for ending the chronic disease epidemic,” as Kennedy proclaimed in the 8/23/24 speech.

The September 7, 2024 Kennedy-Means podcast which is dated October 30, 2024 on the MAHA website, has additional strange anomalies:

-In the intro Kennedy says the Meanses’ book Good Energy “is coming out next year and is available for preorder.” [min. 0:26] But the book came out on May 9, 2024, four months before the date given for this podcast.

-At the end Kennedy says “I can promise you that there will be an executive order from me in the first two weeks of my presidency that declares a state of emergency and changes all this.” [min. 46:15] Aside from the startling idea that Kennedy wanted one of his first acts as President to be a state of emergency declaration, the fact is that he officially stopped running for president on August 23, 2024, two weeks before the date given for this podcast. And Calley was one of the principal instigators of his ending his campaign. Anticipating what he would do in the first two weeks of his presidency at this point in time doesn’t make sense.

This raises questions as to when the interview was actually recorded, or whether different parts might have been recorded at different times.

Note on the RFK-Trump deal brokered on the night of the 7/13/24 assassination attempt

Another person reported by the NYT to have played a role was someone I had never heard of before: “Omeed Malik, a businessman and political donor who has supported both Mr. Kennedy and Mr. Trump,” who The Times reported “was also closely involved.” Who is Omeed Malik? Aside from being a global banking CEO he is also – just like Calley Means – a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. [ref] Does that mean he and Calley were working closely behind the scenes to engineer the Trump-Kennedy merger? We can only speculate.

One thing is quite clear: the shift in power in the American political landscape that started on the night of Donald Trump’s near assassination was not initiated or brokered by a “lowly supporter” with a “small vantage point,” as Calley Means claims to have been.

Dubious and contradictory claims about the Means parents

In their big interview with Tucker Carlson on August 18, 2024, Casey and Calley claimed their parents did not instill in them any competitive or credential-chasing incentives. To the contrary, they say, “They were spiritually grounded. They're not afraid of death. You know, they don't… they aren't driven by the materialism that just makes you rack up a wall full of, you know, awards.” [min. 46:08]

Yet, in Good Energy, Casey provides a long list of her academic achievements and awards, including “a research internship at the NIH at sixteen, president of my Stanford class at eighteen, best undergraduate human biology thesis award at age 21…” etc. etc. And, she says, as a result of all this, “I was the pride of my family.” [p. xiv, Kindle version]

Further suggesting that their parents were not uninterested in achievement and status, Calley’s jobs during college, and Casey’s NIH internship while still in high school, were very unlikely to have happened unless their parents – especially their well-connected father (see below) – gave them some big boosts.

Even if we overlook these apparent contradictions in the story about the Means parents’ disinterest in their children’s achievements, Casey and Calley augment the confusion with another strange story. This one is about how various family members responded when Casey quit her surgical residency.

In the Tucker podcast, Casey says: “When I quit my surgical residency in my fifth and final year, after hundreds of thousands of dollars…my parents threw me a party.” [46:59]

A September 24, 2018 Instagram post from Calley, right on Casey’s purportedly dramatic 31st birthday (which she and Tucker both misstate in their podcast as her 30th), suggests that it was actually a birthday party

Here Calley appears to be looking forward to his sister’s 31st birthday celebration on the upcoming weekend.

Yet on the October 8, 2024 Joe Rogan podcast, Calley says about Casey quitting her job, on the very day when he was looking forward to her birthday party: “I thought she was an idiot. We were brainwashed to do the traditional system. I couldn’t believe it. We didn’t talk for a year.” [min. 30:40]

I could find no other mention of the Means siblings not talking for a year subsequent to Casey quitting her OSHU surgical residency. Was Calley intentionally lying? Just making things up to sound more dramatic? To me, it feels comparable to glitches in AI narratives: they’re programmed to make certain connections and weave together certain strings of words and phrases, but sometimes – because it’s all an artificial narrative intended to make you think it’s human – they “hallucinate” and say something wildly inappropriate or made up.

Omitting any mention of their father

Although I have not heard Casey mention it in any of her podcasts or public appearances, she wrote some strange articles with her father, Grady Means [see below for Grady’s bio]. Considering the prominence and global reach of Mr. Means’ career, and his likely big boosts to his children’s careers, it seems odd that Casey never mentions her collaborations with him and Calley never mentions him at all, either.

One example of the Casey-Grady Means co-authorsip is an April 21, 2020 article in The Hill, entitled: “Healthy Food: the Unexpected Medicine for COVID-19 and National Security.” Their basic point was that as the world struggled with mask mandates, social distancing, lockdowns and a massive financial meltdown, actually the focus should be on obesity. Why? Because obesity was “an underlying risk factor for Covid” and since “America will face another serious pandemic,” the only possible conclusion is that “from the perspectives of science and national security, the correct strategy is clear: All Americans need to eat healthier foods, lose weight, and get into good physical shape.”

The father-daughter writing team repeated the same tone-deaf (to say the least) message in another article in The Hill, on February 17, 2021, in the midst of a second wave of Covid lockdowns and the beginning of vaccine mandates (and less than a month after the death of Gayle Means), entitled: “Joe Biden Should Declare a Food and Nutrition War.”

These articles appear even stranger in view of others written by Grady Means without his daughter in the first few months of the pandemic period. A series of articles penned by Grady in The Hill reveals someone concerned with the intelligence/military aspects of Covid, who is actively trying to deny that there is any censorship or propaganda, and who is lauding the pandemic response for helping to reset the banking and tech industries. Needless to say, eating healthy and exercising are not mentioned in these articles as national security solutions:

March 9, 2020 - The coronavirus: Blueprint for bioterrorism

“Regardless of the source of the coronavirus, it is now a roadmap for future bioterrorism. The damage has been quick and enormous — much greater than 9/11 — and worldwide.”

“The above outline [for how terrorists can spread contagion around the world, inspired by Covid] has been discussed for a couple of decades; intelligence and security services are well aware of this scenario.”

March 18, 2020 - COVID-19: Why America prevails in the ‘clash of civilizations.’

Compared to our “fearsome rivals such as global communism and socialism, Islamic fundamentalism and, most recently, China” that are relying on “a room full of old, male, bureaucrats and autocrats and ‘technocrats,’” who “often get it very wrong and compound their mistakes with secrecy, repression and denial,” the American system “channels all the knowledge and wisdom of an entire society into thoughtful decisions and action, rather than relying on a narrow group of ‘elites.’”

March 29, 2020 - The Dawning of America’s Post-Pandemic Age’

“America will never be the same. The coronavirus pandemic has had an economic and social impact on America that ranks with the Revolutionary War, the Civil War, either World War, or the Great Depression. America never has been hit so hard and lost so much, so quickly.”

[NOTE: America was hit with a virus that at the time the article was written was known to be of very little danger to anyone not old and infirm. The devastation was caused by the biodefense lockdown-until-vaccine response. Grady Means knew this, as he tweeted just a month later:. ]

“COVID-19 laid bare the devastating impact that a planned bioterror attack might have, and the relative ease with which such an attack could be launched. The objective of successful modern military attacks is not simply body count nor destruction of military capability — it is decisive economic, political and social disruption. If this had been an attack, it would have been the quickest and one of the most devastating military attacks in history. In some military doctrines, the most successful attacks can be those where the target never realizes they’ve been attacked at all. Hopefully, America’s intelligence and defense systems will learn much from the pandemic.”

May 29, 2020 - Coronavirus and America’s economic miracle

“Without question, the American economy has been fundamentally changed over the past few months — perhaps, for the better. Only the virus could clean house so quickly.”

[NOTE: not the virus, the biodefense response]

“The result is a transformed American economy. Retail equals Amazon and food home-delivery, with much large-scale and outdated “brick and mortar” retailing in the trash bin. Business equals Zoom meetings, telemedicine, and online contract signings. Manufacturing means increased artificial intelligence and related automation. All are short-term adaptations to the virus. All likely to become the long-term, permanent framework of the American economic engine. In three short months, much of American business overcame 20 years of inertia and entered the 21st century. It is the quickest updating of American industry in 100 years. The virus drove that change, and almost exclusively in America.”

[NOTE: Casey and Calley Means were among the lucky beneficiaries of this “quick updating of American industry” while millions who were not so lucky lost their businesses and livelihoods.]

“It could not have happened without the federal government. While the enormous rise in unemployment is an unprecedented social catastrophe, it has been cushioned to some degree by a massive leveraging of America’s finances. Washington pumped trillions of dollars into the economy to help small businesses and the unemployed. While not sufficient to prevent a tremendous amount of personal pain and suffering, it provided enough of a buffer to prevent likely social unrest during a huge economic and industrial transformation. It also re-energized a flagging banking industry.”

So Who Is Grady Means?

I’m including a bio of the Means father because you cannot invent a more perfect archetype of a global business and political operator, with ties to the military-intelligence industrial complex, dating all the way back to his college years. He’s like a Zelig, or Forrest Gump, of the globalist world order, appearing at key moments when the course of history shifts away from national sovereignty, civil rights and freedoms toward ever-increasing globally centralized power, surveillance, and totalitarianism.

Of course, his children might have taken a completely different life path. Or they might be following in his footsteps.

Highlights of Grady’s career, as listed on the website gradymeans.com:

While getting undergraduate and graduate degrees from Stanford in economics and engineering (circa 1966-1972), he worked as a systems engineer for Northrop Corporation, a military contractor that most famously made fighter jets and stealth bombers for the US air force during and after WWII. Grady worked on the jets, and also on “autonomous target drones, and the Apollo spacecraft recovery programs.”

Incredibly, during those same years, he was also present at the company that is credited with the very foundation of Silicon Valley, the Fairchild Camera and Instrument semiconductor plant, one of the first Silicon Valley chip manufacturers.

After these engineering jobs, Grady worked for a short while in politics, serving most prominently as assistant to Vice President Nelson Rockefeller, under President Gerald Ford (1974-1977). He then created and ran a series of global corporate and government consulting firms. In the late 1980s and early 1990s he led the privatization of state assets for Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Venezuela, countries in Eastern Europe, and elsewhere.

The books he has written indicate a strong commitment to globalism and world government, including MetaCapitalism and The New Enlightenment, a Search for Global Civilization, Peace and Spiritual Growth in the 21st Century.

In his retirement, Grady apparently returned to his earlier engineering pursuits, as he was awarded three U.S. patents for drone control systems, as part of a new autonomous drone business he is developing.

His philanthropic work is interesting, especially this tidbit: “preparing/serving meals for AIDS victims through the Knights of Malta.” This 1000-year-old organization is like the National Security Council (in which Calley is a member) on steroids. It’s a hyper-prestigious group of world leaders, which used to be open only to people of noble descent. Now it includes in its ranks top business, political, military and intelligence leaders from around the world. The Knights’ buildings in Rome are bizarrely recognized as an independent territory, with the Knights having their own passports, postage stamps, and ambassadors with full diplomatic status. [ref] And, unsurprisingly, as a declassified 1984 article in the CIA’s FOIA reading room notes: “Because many Knights and recipients of the order’s honors have worked in or around the CIA, critics sometimes suggest a link between the two.”

Strange stories about Gayle Means’ death

The death of a parent can be a devastating experience. Nothing in this section is intended to question the emotional hardship experienced by Casey and Calley Means when their mother died.

The Means siblings claim their mother’s death was the impetus for their writing a book about food and metabolic health. In fact, on the Joe Rogan podcast from October 8, 2024, Calley says: “Casey and I, on her gravesite, literally, hugged and said we wanna write a book and we wanna make this and evangelize this … and add to the chorus.” [min. 1:18:03]

You cannot get more specific than that. On their mother’s grave, in January 2021, the siblings hugged and decided to write a book about metabolic health. Another AI-glitch? It sounds like one to me. Regardless, this emphasis makes the story of their mother’s death an important foundational narrative that merits close scrutiny.

I could not find any obituary, death announcement, or any other artifact mentioning the death of Gayle Means online on or around the date of her death, except a Casey 1/19/2021 Instagram post and a Calley 1/22/2021 Instagram post.

The story Casey tells in Good Energy, and which the siblings repeat at every opportunity, is highly irregular:

In January 2021, when my mom was seventy-one years old, she was taking her daily hike with my dad near their home in Northern California. Suddenly, she felt a deep pain in her belly and experienced uncharacteristic fatigue. Concerned, she visited her primary care doctor, who conducted a CT scan and ran lab work. One day later, she received a text message with her results: stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Thirteen days later, she was dead. (p. ix Kindle edition)

Here are some things that don’t make sense about this story:

-She received a diagnosis of cancer without a biopsy. I consulted several oncologists who say this is highly irregular, if not impossible.

-She received the diagnosis without the involvement of an oncologist – also highly irregular.

-She received the diagnosis one day after getting a CT scan and lab tests – ditto.

-She received a diagnosis of stage 4 pancreatic cancer (one of the worst diagnoses you can ever get) by text. I would say that even during Covid, this type of information would warrant at least a phone call, although it almost always requires a visit to the oncologist. Mrs. Means had seen her primary care doctor in person the day before, so she did not appear to be experiencing any barriers to in-person doctor’s visits.

Why the siblings keep repeating this strange, highly unlikely, story is a mystery.

Some information that might lead to a different hypothesis about how Gayle Means died, which is purely circumstantial, is this:

A LinkIn profile for Gayle states that she worked as a volunteer in the ICU at Stanford Medical Center for 13 years and 2 months, starting in Dec 2011. The time frame includes December 2020 and January 2021.

On December 24, 2020 Stanford University Health Alerts noted that: “Stanford Health Care began vaccinating healthcare workers last week with the first of these vaccines to be granted the EUA, following guidelines set by the California Department of Public Health. As of December 22nd, 5,940 Stanford healthcare workers have been vaccinated.”

In a Danny Jones 12/28/24 Podcast, Calley claimed his mother “didn’t get the Covid jab” [min. 1:06:50]. It is certainly possible that she was not one of the nearly 6000 Stanford healthcare workers who received the earliest Covid vaccines. Or maybe she did and died of vaccine injury and the family conjured up a story full of holes and anomalies to cover it up. We don’t have enough information to determine what actually happened.

All we know for sure is that the story about how Gayle Means died is strange, to say the least, and that the Means siblings lean into it very hard.

CONCLUSION

I present all of this research and evidence to support my claim that the Means siblings and their promoters are engaged in a coordinated campaign to tell stories that do not necessarily correspond with reality, and that are intended to hide the real source of power and the motives that drive Casey and Calley’s actions.

I believe they derive their political power and influence not from any genuine medical freedom advocacy, but from sources that are working to intentionally subvert the work of people like me: the work of exposing the globe-spanning devastation caused by the Covid response and mRNA products, and the global networks of power behind them.