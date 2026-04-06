Debbie Lerman's Substack

Debbie Lerman's Substack

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csofand's avatar
csofand
1d

Wow Debbie! That is some great research. This topic is such a labyrinth, but you found a thread through it. Great story telling, easy to follow. Thank you.

The military connections are everywhere. You are so adept at finding those. I'm sure there is much more to this story. Keep going!

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Dr.Don Hall's avatar
Dr.Don Hall
1d

Wow! Great Research Nose! All Medical vaxx and Virus Roads - lead Right to PaperClip

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