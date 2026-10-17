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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
3d

I pray each one of the EXPERTS knocks it out of the park 🩷🙏🩷

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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
3dEdited

It's a hyped up trial that will accomplish nothing. That's why it's CIVIL TRIAL.

Being in the public record doesn't change a thing. Glysophate is shown to be cancerous in the record and lost, yet it's still widely used.

There's plenty of skeletons in the public record that accomplish nothing.

The only change comes from when the predator class becomes afraid of the people and sooner or later they will scapegoat someone like Gates or Fauci in order to regain our trust and usher in the next generation of ass holes.

Actually it seems like they were purposely set up to create the story. That's why Gates said crazy crap on TV and in speeches over and over. That's why Fauci put crap in the journal.

No real criminal would openly leave bread crumbs... That's why it was impossible to get the Mafia dons.

Don't tell me these billionaires are dumber than the mob.

It's all a show.

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