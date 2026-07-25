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Robert Townshend
Jul 25

This really is a case of the fear causing the problem.

I live in the Australian bush around ticks and all sorts of biting/stinging things. Ticks are common here, and common on me. What do I do about them? I do not pull them off once attached. A dab of something that sickens the animal is applied, then one forgets about it. No need to get precious about essential oils etc, though tea-tree is a classic local remedy. Even a tiny bit of fly spray applied by the little finger will do the trick.

People who are deeply concerned about a tick getting a feed on their hide often pull, tweezer or cut away the tick. Don't. Just don't. You might leave a bit of unwanted rotting protein in your body that only a Louis Pasteur could love.

Right now I'm suffering hell from an ectoparasite, something like a super-scabies which may have been introduced by the (too) numerous scrub turkeys scratching about my bamboo. If only this mite was as easy to deal with as a bloody tick!

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Allen
Jul 25Edited

That photograph of the man who allegedly dropped dead spontaneously due to the magical covid virii was taken by Peruvian AFP photographer Hector Retamal. He is a paid propagandist and crisis photographer who works for the Western/NATO press.

The authenticity of the image and the veracity of the story are a tad inconceivable—to put it diplomatically.

We see a man who is understood to be lying dead on the sidewalk. He is wearing a face mask and, according to what we’re told, he’s holding a plastic shopping bag in one hand while lying perfectly still in a supine position. More bizarre still, if he’s not dead, he appears to be looking straight up to the sky, and his arms are hanging neatly by his side. How could someone drop dead in such a perfectly comfortable resting position?

The two medical staff standing near the body are in hazmat suits and are staring at the camera, clearly not attending to the man who we’re led to believe is experiencing a deadly medical crisis.

The male is wearing a full hazmat suit with gloves. Why is his colleague, an astronaut-looking woman in her hazmat suit, not also wearing gloves? After all, she’s standing directly over the “infected body.” Surely she would don gloves to deal with a cadaver that was potentially flattened by the most "infectious pathogen" known to humanity. Right?

And, by the way, who is taking the pictures of this pair? Oh! Agence France-Presse/Getty war zone and international crisis photographer Héctor Retamal, of course. His photos of this scene later won awards. (For those readers not in the know, Agence France-Presse is one of only three major Western news agencies. AFP was previously involved in various war zone deceptions, such as in Syria.)

Where does all this lead? What’s the “why” behind everything?

While some skeptics posit that these fake images and videos were circulated by the Chinese government to scare Western populations, a closer analysis shows that most of this footage was in fact manufactured by US-funded NGOs critical of the Chinese regime. That is, by “Voice of Hong Kong” and Taiwan-based TomoNews US as well as by major Western media outlets.

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