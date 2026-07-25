On Sunday July 11, 2026, the New York Times ran an editorial entitled “We’re Living in a Tick Nightmare. It’s Time to Go to War,” in which a freelance climate-focused writer described unstoppable “tick armies” that are “hard to see, hard to kill, hard to find” and that “appear to already have us surrounded.” The ticks are “a bloodthirsty enemy” that resembles “a miniature version of the alien in the ‘Predator’ movies.” The main threat posed by these vicious alien-like killers? Lyme disease and alpha-gal syndrome (AGS) – cases of which, the article noted, have seen “an alarming surge” in recent years.

On July 9, 2026, a mirror image of this panic porn article, this time aimed at the climate change-skeptical “health freedom” side, appeared in a Substack by The 2nd Smartest Guy in the World, who wrote: “The bioterror gain-of-function Lone Star Disease aka Alpha-Gal Syndrome epidemic is rapidly worsening…” In this article, the author argued that the ticks causing the syndrome were engineered bioweapons, probably funded by Bill Gates to get people to stop eating red meat. (AGS is described as a potentially fatal allergy to meat and meat-related compounds.) In a similar article from May 17, 2026, the same author attributed a recently observed rise in tick populations to “a massive deployment of lab-modified gain-of-function ticks” in which “mysterious boxes of ticks” were dropped on farms all over the country.

Similarly, in March 2026, a flurry of articles appeared in alternative media, citing newly declassified documents suggesting that Lyme disease was spread by weaponized ticks created in a secret bioweapons program. These articles also cited the massive reported increase in cases of tick-borne illness in recent years and hyped their horrors. Just one example from The Truth About Cancer Substack: “Four hundred and seventy-six thousand Americans annually join the ranks of the bitten, the infected, and the desperately confused…”

So is it true? Has there really been a huge recent increase in the threat posed to humans by ticks? When you see a tick should you immediately go into a tailspin of healthcare-seeking hysteria?

My recommendation would be to remain calm and look very carefully at the tick fear narratives, using this article as a guide. In it, I will compare the tick stories to the propaganda campaign during Covid, and I will argue that the recently drummed up fear of tick-borne illnesses on all sides is vastly overblown and intended to maintain a high level of public fear regarding potential disease outbreaks, and drive demand for novel, unregulated, rushed-to-market products.

How much should we fear tick-borne illness now? No more than we used to.

All of the panic articles – whether pointing the finger at human-induced environmental changes, secret government bioweapons programs, or evil population-culling billionaires – describe the menace of tick-borne diseases as increasing exponentially. And millions are said to be already infected. And deaths – at least one! – are reported. And everyone bemoans the lack of preventive or curative treatments.

Below is a more detailed examination of the claims shared by all tick-borne fear porn, along with reminders of the identical panic propaganda narratives used during Covid:

Massive rise in “cases”

Articles on all sides claim there has been an enormous rise in the prevalence of tick-borne illnesses. As The New York Times states: “researchers have found a hundredfold increase in positive tests for alpha-gal antibodies from 2013 to 2024.” On the conspiracy side, the Second Smartest Guy in the World gives us the all-caps headline “10,000% RISE IN ALPHA-GAL SYNDROME DEMANDS IMMEDIATE FBI INVESTIGATION FOR POSSIBLE BIOTERRORISM.“

Aaron Siri, a prominent lawyer on the medical freedom side, published this “Grock created chart” on X (with uncorrected errors on the x axis) on May 29, 2026, showing “suspected cases” of alpha gal:

In all three instances, the scary statistics are based on “testing positive for the alpha-gal antibody” – in other words, on the result of a lab test. No related statistics are provided as to how suspected cases correlate with deaths or disabilities actually caused by AGS.

As for Lyme disease, the NYT article claims “there has been a doubling” of “cases” in the last 30 years, and there is an overall surge in “tick bite cases” and “tick encounters” reported to the medical system. On the alternative media side, The Truth About Cancer Substack bemoans that there are nearly half a million new Lyme disease cases in the U.S. every single year. Again, no data is presented to elucidate whether more “cases” or close encounters with ticks translates into more illness or death.

Does the idea of falsely equating rising “cases” based on “positive test results” with a rising threat posed by a pathogen sound familiar? It should: This exact same propaganda narrative was used by every media outlet for years on end during Covid, visually hammered into people’s brains through an omnipresent ticker tape of ever-increasing “Covid cases” – a tally completely untethered to any metrics indicating whether more “cases” meant more illness or death.

You may be “infected” without knowing it – also known as “silent spread”

In tandem with “exploding cases” panic porn, the single most alarming narrative about Covid was that it could “spread silently,” so you could have it and infect everyone without even knowing it. This claim was used to justify universal masking and lockdowns, regardless of whether anyone had any symptoms of anything. It also justified universal vaccination, because the propaganda made people believe that everyone was a threat to everyone else – again, regardless of symptoms – unless you were vaccinated.

And now the killer tick fear mongers are using the exact same storyline. For example, Nicolas Hulscher, on the health freedom Focal Points Substack, shares a CDC info-graph showing that “24% of Adults Carry Alpha-Gal Antibodies linked to Meat Allergies in Hard-Hit States” which suggests, according to Hulscher, that “alpha-gal sensitization linked to meat allergies is far more widespread than previously recognized.”

Does this mean one quarter of all people in the “hard-hit states” — who may not even know they have “alpha-gal sensitization” — will drop dead if they eat meat or meat-derived substances? Have they been dropping dead in droves? Has anything else happened that is linked to the statistic of 24% antibody prevalence? No data is provided to answer these questions.

As for Lyme disease, The Defender (a publication of RFK Jr.’s organization, Children’s Health Defense) reports: “Federal data suggest 5 to 7 million Americans have been infected over the past decade.” But, they add, it’s hard to tell whether this translates into more illness, because Lyme disease is “often complicated by co-infections that can mimic or trigger other conditions, including multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis and fibromyalgia.”

This means that if you have any symptoms of an autoimmune-related disease like multiple sclerosis or rheumatoid arthritis, you might also have Lyme without knowing it. But you can’t really know, because the symptoms of the autoimmune conditions and Lyme are the same.

You could die!

You would think, with all the hype, that Lyme and alpha-gal are causing massive – or at least rapidly increasing – numbers of deaths and serious illness. Indeed, the NYT article opens with an anecdote about a man who dropped dead suddenly from alpha-gal syndrome in 2024 and was the first case ever reported in the medical literature.

This sounds scary. It means if you have “alpha-gal antibodies,” which you can’t know you have unless you test for them, and you eat something that the antibodies reportedly react with (in this case meat-related compounds), you could die.

However, no other statistics about deaths from either alpha-gal or Lyme appear in any articles about them. Likewise, no metric is provided reflecting the number of people hospitalized or suffering serious or debilitating conditions from these two syndromes.

And, if we look at the only AGS-caused death apparently ever reported, we find holes big enough to fit a Godzilla-sized tick through: The determination that the death was caused by AGS was based entirely on a post-mortem blood test, on the wife’s memories about “a dozen bites” on the man’s ankles weeks before his death (no mention of ticks, just “bites”), and the fact that the man had eaten a hamburger earlier that day.

When I read about the sudden death tenuously linked to a scary disease, it reminded me of this photo, which, according to The Guardian on January 30, 2020, was “The Image that captures the Wuhan Coronavirus Crisis”:

Although no subsequent cases of people dropping dead in the streets from Covid were ever recorded anywhere, and the authenticity of this photo is questionable, the image managed to rile people up about the “Wuhan virus” many weeks before the pandemic was even declared.

Ironically, if the man in the picture had indeed died suddenly, the tick narratives tell us that we could have gone back, tested his blood, found elevated levels of a particular chemical, remembered that he ate some beef earlier that day, and declared his death an alpha-gal tragedy!

You’ll find more details on the Covid fear propaganda in this article, published at the Brownstone Institute in 2022: Dr. Birx’s Fake Science Revealed in Her Own Words.

How the fear mongering works on the alternative media side

The articles about AGS in alternative media do not challenge the single reported alpha gal death, nor any of the claims about the condition. To the contrary, they build on the “anyone can be infected and die suddenly any time” narrative by adding the extra-scary hypothesis that this is all intentionally caused by engineered bioweapons.

This “conspiratorial” twist follows the insidious path of the Covid counter-narrative: SARS-CoV-2 was not a naturally occurring pathogen; it was an engineered bioweapon. And there are secret bioweapons labs everywhere. And we need to be worried about every new pathogen that appears, because it might be bioengineered, which makes it super dangerous…

…like whatever is being spread by these obviously bioengineered Frankenticks!

The bottom line is that, whether you believe the mainstream or the alternative tick narrative, the basis for the fear propaganda is the same: non-scientific claims about rising “cases” based on “positive lab tests” and “exposure” to increasing tick populations – without any evidence of increased disease or death.

And regardless of whether you challenge one propaganda framework or the other, you do not question the basic premise of scary ticks or skyrocketing disease risk. You just question the source of the risk. The panic remains.

But, you might ask, what if the risk is in fact greater when ticks are “weaponized” through secret gain-of-function research? This sounds like a reasonable question, yet is in fact just another facet of the propaganda: if there is no actual increase in illness or death related to increased tick populations, then it doesn’t matter where the ticks are coming from.

Furthermore, for a scientific deep-dive into the non-potential for weaponizing ticks, Sasha Latypova has written extensively on this topic.

Driving demand for novel, unregulated products

So why is everyone drumming up fear about tick-borne illnesses now? The answer is the same as the reason – or one of the main reasons – for the Covid panic propaganda: to drive demand for products with dubious safety, no proven efficacy, and no regulatory oversight.

On March 23, 2026 (right around the time when alternative media hyped leaked documents about Lyme being an engineered bioweapon, as noted in the introduction to this article), this headline appeared on the Pfizer website: “Pfizer and Valneva Announce Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate Demonstrates Strong Efficacy in Phase 3 VALOR Trial.”

In the ensuing article, the companies reported that their phase 3 trial DID NOT meet its primary endpoint – in other words, it did not present statistically significant evidence showing that the vaccine prevented Lyme disease. Nevertheless, they were optimistic that they would achieve “regulatory success.” This means they thought they could get the vaccine approved, even though they did not have solid evidence showing its efficacy.

According to a CDC article from April 26, 2026, “the only [Lyme] vaccine previously marketed in the United States, LYMERix®, was discontinued by the manufacturer in 2002, citing insufficient consumer demand.”

To summarize: between 2002 and the early 2020s, no pharmaceutical company tried to develop and market a Lyme vaccine because people did not want one. Now a Lyme vaccine is about to be approved, even though it did not meet its clinical trial primary endpoint.

No demand. No evidence of efficacy. Enter the propaganda.

What about alpha-gal?

The NYT piece about the current “Tick Nightmare,” proposes that “private-public partnerships could be established to help guarantee markets for risk-averse pharmaceutical companies, creating incentives to develop new vaccines and safe insecticides.”

It does not mention that on May 29, 2020, the department of Health and Human Services already announced precisely such a partnership:

Through ongoing discussions with private-sector innovators, NIH has preliminarily identified promising products that may help protect individuals from developing Alpha-gal syndrome following a tick bite. Under the anticipated collaboration, participating companies would provide candidate products while NIH would support and fund the clinical research needed to evaluate their effectiveness.

Specifically, as reported in the Vinyard Gazette on June 2, 2026, HHS Secretary Kennedy

said the administration is collaborating with private companies to fast-track the development of medications to prevent and cure alpha-gal, and that the NIH is prepared to help fund clinical trials. ‘One of those medicines is almost ready, we’re fast-tracking it,’ he said.

The Internet does not know what this fast-tracked medicine is.

CONCLUSION

All of this has happened before. And, unfortunately, it is still happening, as seen in the case of the recent tick-borne fear porn: the media drums up panic about a non-existent, or minor health threat, and the fear is amplified by public health agencies that then partner with pharmaceutical companies to “fast track” treatments.

This does not mean everyone engaged in fear-mongering about ticks, or novel diseases, is a willing or knowing participant in a propaganda campaign. Many have been suckered into the killer tick narrative because it is so appealing and confirms everyone’s biases. For NYT readers, it’s obvious that human activity is increasing the threat of every terrible animal-harbored disease you can imagine; for medical freedom advocates, there is no doubt that someone like Bill Gates would be happy to engineer a monster tick that would prevent people from eating real meat.

Nevertheless, when The New York Times agrees with the health freedom movement about the need for unregulated, rushed-to-market products, you know the propaganda is working. And that’s what I believe we should worry about most of all.