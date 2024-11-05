I’m not on social media, so my Substack readers are my best audience, and I’d love for you to tune in live at around 4:40pm ET / 1:40pm PT.
Take a break from election insanity and delve into some Covid conspiracies :)
Here’s the link
https://drdrew.com/2024/election-day-counter-programming-w-debbie-lerman-lisa-miron-ask-dr-drew/
I look forward to your feedback!
Many thanks to Sasha Latypova for sharing my work with Dr. Drew. Watch Sasha’s recent Dr. Drew appearance here:
Excellent. The discussion at the end about finding a way for reconciliation is so important. What a hollow victory it would be if we are only concerned with being right.
Re your comment about more people doing research. Corbett report, ukcolumn many more but reach out for interview to get your voice out. Great so far