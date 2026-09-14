On Thursday, September 10, 2026, Sasha Latypova and I recorded this conversation about the latest fear propaganda to further the agenda of the biodefense public-private partnership that ran the global Covid operation.
It is fascinating to track the narrative spinners’ efforts to entrap those who did not fall for the naturally-occurring-pandemics panic, by replacing it with bioweapons/lab-leak hysteria.
This is a summary of the main ideas we covered:
Comparing zoonotic-pandemic to GOF-lab-leak fear narratives
The official Covid narrative posits the following assumptions, all false:
There is an ever-increasing danger of naturally occurring disease outbreaks, due to human encroachment on natural habitats, global warming, increased travel, and so on.
SARS-CoV-2 was a naturally occurring virus that came from bats/pangolins/raccoon dogs/who knows what animal, and spread from a wet market in China to the entire world.
COVID-19, the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2, was extremely contagious and deadly for the entire world’s population and killed many millions before the vaccines were available.
The mRNA Covid vaccines were thankfully fast-tracked to market – circumventing all legal and regulatory oversight – to protect the world’s population from the deadly virus, which they did.
Here is the parallel narrative propagated to ensnare those who did not fall for the initial fairy tale:
There is an ever-increasing danger of deadly Gain-of-Function (GOF) pathogens escaping from labs all over the world, due to lack of oversight, proliferation of labs, non-enforcement of international treaties, and so on.
SARS-CoV-2 was an engineered GOF virus that escaped from a high-security lab in China and spread to the entire world.
COVID-19, the disease caused by the GOF virus, was very dangerous and killed many people because there was no legal mandate for those who worked on the GOF viruses to produce pre-approved countermeasures.
If we can’t ban GOF research, we need to create a legal mandate and provide funding so that every GOF pathogen has a fast-tracked countermeasure available, just like the mRNA vaccines - only available even before the pathogen “escapes."
Regardless of what you believe about the origins and nature of Covid, it should be clear that both these narratives are intended to give the biodefense cartel the legal pathway and taxpayer support for developing and deploying unregulated countermeasures with zero liability, and the potential to mandate them on the entire population.
News items and articles mentioned in the conversation
Jon Fleetwod Substack article: NIH Hands Up to $1 Billion in Future Pandemic, Other Emergency Projects to Pentagon Funding Vehicles GAO Still Cannot Track
James Lyons-Weiler Substack article: Secretary Kennedy: Please Direct HHS to Create a Priority Laboratory Escape Countermeasure Response Program for Escaped Infectious Pathogens
Sasha Latypova: Open Letter to the HHS Secretary, RFK Jr.
Sasha Latypova: Not For Sale: An Open Letter to HHS Scy Kennedy and FDA Commissioner Makary - Stop mRNA shots, deliver on your campaign promises.
Martin Furmanski: Threatened pandemics and laboratory escapes: Self-fulfilling prophesies
Ed Dowd on Substack: The Post Labor Day AI Panic Psyop Has Been Launched!
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The "lab leak" theory does not hold water and covers up what actually happened, which was straight forward mass murder in nursing homes and hospitals. This had nothing whatsoever to do with a viral event and all to do with administrative slaughter and hospicide.
The individuals and institutions that are proliferating the lie that there ever was a pandemic- and I'm speaking about those who are within the self described "health freedom movement"- have done and are doing an incalculable amount of damage.
Those who reify this lie by stating there was a "mismanaged pandemic" (RFK e.g.) or that there was a need for "early treatment" (see: Pierre Kory, Peter McCullough and many others) or that there was some "lab leaked" pathogen that swept across the globe in Spring 2020 (too many to name here) cover up the crimes of what actually happened in the hospitals and nursing homes, cover up the staged events that created the illusion of a medical emergency and provides cover for those who designed and executed this operation.
Perpetuating the lie that there was a pandemic (all pandemics are fictions) justifies the “pandemic preparedness industry” through which Big Pharma Corporations and their investors can keep siphoning trillions from taxpayers via public/private partnerships- the public foots the bill, the private sector reaps the profits.
This bogus pandemic fairy tale needs to be confronted head on in the "health freedom movement" as those with the biggest audiences by and large reinforce the "pandemic" narrative and create fertile ground for justifying all sorts of future "emergency measures."
The only pandemic that occurred was one of violent government and medical assault against people, of false attribution of death, and of intense propaganda using fraudulent tests and bogus studies.
Thanks for taking this angle. The lab leak issue has always smelled like a red herring. Deepstate loves to create two sides and give them something to argue about. When a question is publicly allowed, I'm sure it's not the right question. We'll never know the truth.