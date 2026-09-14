On Thursday, September 10, 2026, Sasha Latypova and I recorded this conversation about the latest fear propaganda to further the agenda of the biodefense public-private partnership that ran the global Covid operation.

It is fascinating to track the narrative spinners’ efforts to entrap those who did not fall for the naturally-occurring-pandemics panic, by replacing it with bioweapons/lab-leak hysteria.

This is a summary of the main ideas we covered:

Comparing zoonotic-pandemic to GOF-lab-leak fear narratives

The official Covid narrative posits the following assumptions, all false:

There is an ever-increasing danger of naturally occurring disease outbreaks, due to human encroachment on natural habitats, global warming, increased travel, and so on.

SARS-CoV-2 was a naturally occurring virus that came from bats/pangolins/raccoon dogs/who knows what animal, and spread from a wet market in China to the entire world.

COVID-19, the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2, was extremely contagious and deadly for the entire world’s population and killed many millions before the vaccines were available.

The mRNA Covid vaccines were thankfully fast-tracked to market – circumventing all legal and regulatory oversight – to protect the world’s population from the deadly virus, which they did.

Here is the parallel narrative propagated to ensnare those who did not fall for the initial fairy tale:

There is an ever-increasing danger of deadly Gain-of-Function (GOF) pathogens escaping from labs all over the world, due to lack of oversight, proliferation of labs, non-enforcement of international treaties, and so on.

SARS-CoV-2 was an engineered GOF virus that escaped from a high-security lab in China and spread to the entire world.

COVID-19, the disease caused by the GOF virus, was very dangerous and killed many people because there was no legal mandate for those who worked on the GOF viruses to produce pre-approved countermeasures.

If we can’t ban GOF research, we need to create a legal mandate and provide funding so that every GOF pathogen has a fast-tracked countermeasure available, just like the mRNA vaccines - only available even before the pathogen “escapes."

Regardless of what you believe about the origins and nature of Covid, it should be clear that both these narratives are intended to give the biodefense cartel the legal pathway and taxpayer support for developing and deploying unregulated countermeasures with zero liability, and the potential to mandate them on the entire population.

News items and articles mentioned in the conversation

Jon Fleetwod Substack article: NIH Hands Up to $1 Billion in Future Pandemic, Other Emergency Projects to Pentagon Funding Vehicles GAO Still Cannot Track

James Lyons-Weiler Substack article: Secretary Kennedy: Please Direct HHS to Create a Priority Laboratory Escape Countermeasure Response Program for Escaped Infectious Pathogens

Sasha Latypova: Open Letter to the HHS Secretary, RFK Jr.

Sasha Latypova: Not For Sale: An Open Letter to HHS Scy Kennedy and FDA Commissioner Makary - Stop mRNA shots, deliver on your campaign promises.

Martin Furmanski: Threatened pandemics and laboratory escapes: Self-fulfilling prophesies

Ed Dowd on Substack: The Post Labor Day AI Panic Psyop Has Been Launched!