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Allen's avatar
Allen
Sep 14

The "lab leak" theory does not hold water and covers up what actually happened, which was straight forward mass murder in nursing homes and hospitals. This had nothing whatsoever to do with a viral event and all to do with administrative slaughter and hospicide.

The individuals and institutions that are proliferating the lie that there ever was a pandemic- and I'm speaking about those who are within the self described "health freedom movement"- have done and are doing an incalculable amount of damage.

Those who reify this lie by stating there was a "mismanaged pandemic" (RFK e.g.) or that there was a need for "early treatment" (see: Pierre Kory, Peter McCullough and many others) or that there was some "lab leaked" pathogen that swept across the globe in Spring 2020 (too many to name here) cover up the crimes of what actually happened in the hospitals and nursing homes, cover up the staged events that created the illusion of a medical emergency and provides cover for those who designed and executed this operation.

Perpetuating the lie that there was a pandemic (all pandemics are fictions) justifies the “pandemic preparedness industry” through which Big Pharma Corporations and their investors can keep siphoning trillions from taxpayers via public/private partnerships- the public foots the bill, the private sector reaps the profits.

This bogus pandemic fairy tale needs to be confronted head on in the "health freedom movement" as those with the biggest audiences by and large reinforce the "pandemic" narrative and create fertile ground for justifying all sorts of future "emergency measures."

The only pandemic that occurred was one of violent government and medical assault against people, of false attribution of death, and of intense propaganda using fraudulent tests and bogus studies.

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polistra
Sep 14Edited

Thanks for taking this angle. The lab leak issue has always smelled like a red herring. Deepstate loves to create two sides and give them something to argue about. When a question is publicly allowed, I'm sure it's not the right question. We'll never know the truth.

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