Debbie Lerman's Substack

Debbie Lerman's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gareth Thomas's avatar
Gareth Thomas
Aug 7

Great work.

In my Australian medical practice, I have seen a tenfold increase in autoimmune diseases with individual cases closely following Covid transfection injections.

I do not have an oncological practice but anecdotal reports of cancer as well as cerebral aneurysms has been significantly higher since the onset of mRNA injections.

Interestingly 99% of my medical colleagues remain blissfully ignorant of any potential risks of the jabs.

An anaesthetist friend recently told me he has developed a chronic lung condition with a 20% loss of lung function, with no known cause.

He told me of 2 anaesthetists in his practice who died of heart attacks over the last 4 years.

All have had no known risk factors other than receiving regular Covid jabs, though my friend seems completely unaware of any correlation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Domenic C. Scarcella's avatar
Domenic C. Scarcella
Aug 7Edited

> My friends, who are somewhat open to Covid skepticism but have not explored the subject very thoroughly, and are still ensconced in the corporate media bubble, were taken aback. “You mean people died from the vaccines?” they asked incredulously.

Yours is the second Substack article I've read today in which the writer recounts a story of friends not being aware of basic information regarding the nonsense from the past five years.

How do so many people fail to get pertinent information, logically presented with evidence where evidence is claimed, about major issues and events? What "news" are they consuming that they still don't know even the basics?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
43 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Debbie Lerman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture