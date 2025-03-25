This is a set of facts and references compiled by independent researchers Debbie Lerman and Sasha Latypova.

The COVID dossier was originally published on February 4, 2025, the 5-year anniversary of the date on which a novel coronavirus was designated by the Pentagon and by the HHS Secretary in the U.S. as a “national security threat,” leading to no public announcements and no journalistic investigations.

We have received a lot of feedback and additional information from all over the world. Big thanks to those who commented and provided references to the global military/intelligence coordination. This is the updated, expanded version of the original Dossier.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The COVID Dossier is a compilation of the evidence we have amassed over the last three years supporting the following claim: COVID was not a public health event, although it was presented as such to the world’s population. It was a global operation, coordinated through public-private intelligence and military alliances and invoking laws designed for CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear) weapons attacks.

The Dossier contains information regarding the military/intelligence coordination of the Covid biodefense response in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, France, Norway and more. For some countries we have extensively documented information. For others, we have some documentation of military/intelligence involvement, but not all the details. For as many countries as possible, we list the military/intelligence agencies in charge of their country’s Covid response; dates on which emergency declarations were made in each country; military/intelligence-related agencies and bodies in charge of censorship/propaganda; and top people with military/intelligence jobs who were known or reported to hold leadership positions in the response. We also list connections to global governing bodies, including the EU and UN/WHO, through which the response was coordinated. In the final section, we include a list of military/intelligence/biodefense alliances that provide multinational frameworks for responding to a bioterror/bioweapons attack.

By providing all of this information in one place, we hope to dispel the notion that Covid was a public health event, managed independently by each country’s public health agencies, with some limited, logistically focused military involvement. We also hope to drive home the shocking realization that not only were military and intelligence agencies in charge of Covid in all of these countries, but the response to what was represented as a public health crisis was coordinated through military alliances, including NATO.

This should be the subject of front-page news everywhere.

We are calling on investigators, whistleblowers, and anyone with information related to this topic to contact us and/or publish the information so that we can continue to construct the full picture of what happened to the world starting in early 2020 and continuing to this day.

HOW IT STARTED: February 4, 2020

On February 4th, 2020, two things happened that almost nobody knows about, but that played an important role in the course of recent world history:

1) Two declarations for CBRN (weapons of mass destruction) emergencies – EUA and PREP Act – made by the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, were registered on this date. [ref][ref]

EUA stands for Emergency Use Authorization. Legally, EUA powers are intended for situations of grave, immediate emergencies involving weapons of mass destruction. They allow for the use of countermeasures against CBRN (chemical, biological, nuclear or radiological) agents without the regulatory oversight intended to ensure safety and efficacy, because the immediate threat of a CBRN attack is deemed so much greater than any potential risks caused by the countermeasures.[ref] The PREP Act is the legal indemnity granted to anyone involved in using an EUA countermeasure, because if a weapon of mass destruction is involved, the risk of the CBRN attack is so great that no one should face legal consequences for potential collateral damage caused by using unregulated countermeasures.

In order to activate EUA, the law requires “A determination by the Secretary of HHS that there is a public health emergency… that involves a CBRN agent or agents, or a disease or condition that may be attributable to such agent(s). [ref] So when the EUA was officially activated on February 4, 2020, it was in essence a declaration of a state of emergency involving weapon(s) of mass destruction.

This PREP Act Public Health Emergency declaration has been repeatedly renewed and is currently in effect through December 31, 2029.

2) A pharmaceutical executive was caught on tape saying that on that date the U.S. Department of Defense called to inform him “that the newly discovered Sars-2 virus posed a national security threat.” [ref]

It is important to note that on February 4, 2020, there were fewer than a dozen confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (later called Covid-19) in the US, and zero deaths. Worldwide, the death count was fewer than 500. There was nothing about the virus, at least as it was presented publicly, that would make anyone believe it posed a threat to national security.

These two events are remarkable for several reasons:

They indicate that the beginnings of Covid were rooted in national security machinations, not public health considerations.

They also strongly suggest that the deployment of the EUA “medical countermeasures” under Public Health Emergency declaration was officially launched at a time when an emergency, much less a national or a global one, could not possibly be determined. No public health parameters justifying that a novel virus posed a “threat to national security” existed at the time of the EUA and PREP Act declarations.

Thus, on February 4, 2020, a military CBRN countermeasure deployment campaign was officially launched against a poorly defined illness that was alleged to have killed a few hundred people worldwide.

Within six weeks of that date, in order to ensure a market for the countermeasures (among other aims), the lockdown-until-vaccine response – which is a military/counterterrorism plan and has nothing to do with public health [ref] – went into effect all over the world.

WHY THIS INFORMATION IS CRUCIAL

It is crucially important to understand that Covid was a globally coordinated response, based on legal frameworks intended for biodefense/biowarfare situations. The attack that initiated the global Covid response could have been real, perceived or invented – regardless of the trigger, the lockdown-until-vaccine paradigm originated in the military/intelligence biodefense playbook, not in any scientifically based or epidemiologically established public health plan.[ref]

This means that nothing about the response – masking, distancing, lockdowns, vaccines – was part of a public health plan to respond to a disease outbreak. Rather, every aspect of the response was intended to induce public panic in order to gain compliance with biodefense operations, culminating with the injection of unregulated mRNA products, which were legally treated as biodefense military countermeasures (MCMs), into billions of human beings.

Who ordered and directed these operations? Who benefited from them? Who was and still is covering them up? We have been investigating these questions for the last several years, and we hope many who read this will join us moving forward.

CALL TO ACTION

Most journalists in both corporate and alternative spaces are either unaware or unwilling to cover the military/intelligence/biodefense/global coordination aspects of Covid. We need to change that.

Please help us shift the conversation to focus on the true nature of the Covid response and the existential questions raised by it.

COVID Dossier: US

Military/intelligence agencies in charge of pandemic response

National Security Council (NSC) [ref]

FEMA/Department of Homeland Security (DHS) [ref]

Department of Defense (DOD) [ref]

Dates when those agencies were known to be in charge

Mid-January 2020: NSC classified COVID meetings “starting mid-January” [ref]

March 13, 2020: NSC officially in charge of pandemic policy in Pandemic Crisis Action Plan (PanCAP) Adapted—the US government’s COVID response plan [ref]

March 18, 2020: FEMA/DHS takes over as Lead Federal Agency, replacing HHS [ref]

Dates, types, and names of unprecedented emergency declarations

February 4, 2020: EUA declaration [ref]

February 4, 2020: [retroactive from March 17, 2020] PREP Act declaration [ref]

March 13, 2020: Stafford Act in all states simultaneously (first time in history) [ref]

Military/intelligence agencies involved in public communications/ propaganda/censorship

Government Task Force, coordinated by NSC , controls all pandemic messaging starting February 27, 2020 [ref][ref]

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) [ref]

Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) [ref]

Cyber Threat Intelligence League (CTIL) (crossover US/UK) [ref]

Key figures in COVID response linked to military, intelligence community (IC), UN/WHO

Deborah Birx [ref][ref][ref][ref]

Michael Callahan [ref] [see also PsyWar by Robert Malone, MD, MS, Kindle version, p. 237]

Richard Danzig [ref][ref]

Richard Hatchett [ref][ref][ref][ref]

Matt Hepburn [ref][ref][ref][ref]

Robert Kadlec [ref][ref][ref]

Carter Mecher [ref]

Matt Pottinger [ref]

Mike Ryan [ref][ref]

Luciana Borio [ref]

COVID Dossier: UK

Military/intelligence agencies in charge of pandemic response

Ministry of Defense (MOD) – “Operation Rescript” [ref]

COVID Support Force – MOD Report [ref]

Joint Biosecurity Centre (JBC) [ref][ref][ref][ref]

Dates those agencies were publicly known to be in charge

March 18, 2020: COVID Support Force (20,000 military personnel) [ref]

May 2020: (at the latest) JBC [ref][Wikipedia: “Its existence was announced”]

Dates, types, and names of unprecedented emergency declarations

March 13, 2020: UK Advisory Committee on Dangerous Pathogens reached a unanimous decision that COVID-19 was not a high consequence infectious disease [ref]

March 18, 2020: Public Health England announced that COVID-19 was not a high consequence infectious disease [ref]

March 23, 2020: national lockdown [ref]

March 25, 2020: Coronavirus Act 2020 [ref]

Military/IC–affiliated groups involved in messaging/propaganda/ censorship

Key figures in COVID response linked to military, IC, UN/WHO

Roy Anderson [ref]

Dominic Cummings [ref][ref]

Jeremy Farrar [ref][ref][ref]

Clare Gardiner [ref]

Richard Hatchett (crossover US/UK) [ref][ref][ref][ref]

Tom Hurd [ref]

Thomas Waite [ref]

Simon Manley (UK Director-General COVID-19) [ref]

COVID Dossier: Australia

Military/intelligence agencies and special committees involved in response

National Cabinet “exempt from freedom of information laws” [ref]

National Security Committee of Cabinet [ref]

Australian Defense Force COVID-19 Task Force [ref]

National COVID-19 Commission Advisory Board (NCC) [ref]

Dates those agencies/committees were publicly known to be in charge

March 9, 2020: Australian Defense Force COVID-19 Task Force [ref]

March 13, 2020: National Cabinet established [ref]

March 25: NCC [ref]

Dates, types, and names of unprecedented emergency declarations

March 5, 2020: National Coordination Mechanism activated [ref]

March 13, 2020: National Partnership on COVID-19 Response [ref]

March 18, 2020: Human Biosecurity Emergency Declaration (first in history) [ref]

Key figures in COVID response linked to military, IC, UN/WHO

Lt. Gen. John Frewen [ref][ref]

Jane Halton [ref][ref][ref]

Edward Holmes [ref]

Major General Paul Kenny [ref]

COVID Dossier: Canada

Military/intelligence agencies and special committees involved in response

Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Operation LASER (24,000-person response force) [ref]

CAF Operation VECTOR (vaccine planning and distribution) [ref]

Cabinet Committee on COVID-19 [ref]

Dates those agencies/committees were publicly known to be in charge

January 23, 2020 : first Operation LASER planning meeting [ref]

March 2, 2020 : Operation LASER officially launched

March 4, 2020: Cabinet Committee officially announced [ref]

Dates, types, and names of unprecedented emergency declarations

In Canada, the emergency declarations were made by the provinces as follows [ref]:

March 13, 2020: Quebec provincial public health emergency

March 16, 2020: Prince Edward Island public health emergency

March 17, 2020: British Columbia (BC) public health emergency

March 17, 2020: Alberta provincial public health emergency

March 17, 2020: Ontario provincial state of emergency

March 18, 2020: BC state of emergency under Emergency Program Act

March 18, 2020: Saskatchewan provincial state of emergency

March 18, 2020: Yukon public health emergency

March 19, 2020: Northwest Territories public health emergency

March 19, 2020: Nunavut public health emergency

March 20, 2020: Manitoba provincial state of emergency

March 22, 2020: Nova Scotia provincial state of emergency

Military/IC-affiliated groups involved in messaging/propaganda/ censorship

CAF began to gather intelligence on pandemic disinformation in January 2020 [ref]

CAF deployed psyop program on civilians [ref]

Canadian Joint Operations Command (CJOC) [ref]

Canadian military intelligence unit – Precision Information Team (PiT) [ref][ref]

Key figures in COVID response linked to military, IC, UN/WHO

Bill Blair [ref]

Chrystia Freeland [ref][ref]

Brian Santarpia [ref]

Teresa Tam [ref]

Dr. Gary Kobinger [ref]

COVID Dossier: The Netherlands

Military/intelligence agencies and alliances involved in response

National Coordinator for Security and Counterterrorism (NCTV) [ref]

NATO [ref]

European Union [ref]

Dates, types, and names of unprecedented emergency declarations

March 15, 2020: “new additional measures to combat the COVID-19 outbreak” (closure of schools, restaurants, sports/fitness facilities) [ref]

March 23, 2020: “intelligent lockdown” announcement [ref]

Military/IC-affiliated groups involved in messaging/propaganda/ censorship

Ministry of Defense Land Information Manoeuvre Centre (LIMC) [ref][ref][ref][ref]

National Coordinator for Security and Counterterrorism (NCTV) [ref]

National Core Team Crisis Communication (NKC) (led by the NCTV) [ref]

Interdepartmental Working Group on Disinformation (includes Defense, Foreign Affairs, and Justice Departments, among others) [ref]

Key figures in COVID response linked to military, IC, NATO, EU

Marion Koopmans [ref]

Pieter-Jaap Aalbersberg [ref]

COVID Dossier: Germany

Military/intelligence agencies, committees, and groups involved in response and dates they were announced

February 27–28, 2020: Corona Crisis Team (Corona-Krisenstab) [ref] led by Ministry of Health and Ministry of the Interior (equivalent of DHS + DOJ) [ref]

November 2021: new Crisis Team for vaccines (led by military) [ref]

NATO [ref][ref]

All vaccine shipments were delivered/distributed in Germany via a single location—a NATO military base [ref]

Key figures in COVID response linked to NATO, UN/WHO, military, IC

Major General Carsten Breuer [ref][ref]

General Hans-Ulrich Holtherm [ref][ref]

Christian Drosten [ref][ref]

Bernhard Schwartländer [ref]

COVID Dossier: Italy

Military/intelligence agencies, committees, and groups involved in response and dates they were announced

CTS (Comitato Tecnico Scientifico, or Technical Scientific Committee) established February 5, 2020 [ref]

NATO Rapid Deployable Corps Italy – “a battle-ready NATO formation that can effectively operate in support of all NATO core tasks, including collective defence, crisis management, and cooperative security through partnerships.” [ref]

Military/IC-affiliated groups involved in messaging/propaganda/ censorship

Department of Information for Security (DIS): The DIS intensified its monitoring and analysis activities related to pandemic-related threats, such as disinformation and potential espionage activities, starting in March 2020. [REF NEEDED]

Dates, types, and names of unprecedented emergency declarations

January 31, 2020 : Resolution of the Council of Ministers – Declaration of a state of emergency due to the health risks associated with the emergence of diseases caused by transmissible viral agents. Duration: six months. Published in the Official Gazette, No. 26 on February 1, 2020. [ref]

March 9, 2020: national lockdown [ref]

Key figures in COVID response linked to NATO, UN/WHO, military, IC

General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo [ref]

General Francesco Bonfiglio [ref]

Minutes of a CTS meeting held on March 5, 2020, obtained through FOIA [ref], include statements by General Bonfiglio, identified as belonging to the “NATO UEO point of the DPC.” [ref]

Below is a screenshot of the minutes in Italian, followed by English translation:

Gen. Bonfiglio, NATO WEU Point of the Department of Civil Defense, is invited and reminds of the commitments regarding the handling of confidential documentation that must be subject to the rules of restricted external communication and dissemination.

Gen. Bonfiglio recalls Law 124/2007 emphasizing that the transmission of documents produced in CTS (Scientific Technical Committee) will henceforth be done through the NATO WEU Point of the Department of Civil Defense and the Ministry of Health.

COVID Dossier: France

Military/intelligence agencies, committees, and groups involved in response and dates they were announced

Conseil de Defense (Defense Council), February 29, 2020 [ref][ref]: This is the equivalent of the US National Security Council. After February 29, 2020, it met once a week at least 40 times. Meetings were classified top-secret. Cell phones were prohibited. All notes taken were stamped top-secret. Some were kept in safes. The others were burned. [ref]

COVID Dossier: Norway

Key figures in COVID response linked to NATO, UN/WHO, military, IC

Espen Rostrup Nakstad [ref]

“In the four weeks that have passed since the strictest restrictions since World War II were introduced in Norway, Espen Rostrup Nakstad has become an important and clear spokesperson for Norwegian health authorities.” [ref]

A CBRNE (chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive) expert, Nakstad served as the Norwegian Armed Forces’ senior consultant in CBRNE medicine and has represented Norway in the NATO Joint Health Agriculture and Food Group (JHAFG). [ref]

COVID Dossier: Spain, Austria, Portugal, Ireland, Slovakia, Hungary, & Turkey

For these countries, we have some information regarding military and intelligence roles in each country’s pandemic response:

The Spanish Army was deployed in March and April of 2020 , and again in September , when the army started enforcing coronavirus lockdown restrictions in Madrid. [ref] By October 2020 , the military was tasked with track-and-trace of “cases.” [ref]

In Austria , Major General Rudolf Striedinger was co-leader of the national COVID crisis coordination (GECKO). [ref]

In Portugal, a COVID-19 Vaccination Plan Task Force was set up by the Portuguese government on November 23, 2020 , by joint order (despacho) of the Minister of National Defense, João Gomes Cravinho ; Minister of Internal Administration, Eduardo Cabrita ; and Minister of Health, Marta Temido . [ref] It was initially led by Francisco Ramos , former Secretary of State for Health , but he was replaced in February 2021 by vice-admiral Henrique de Gouveia e Melo , a naval officer who was already part of the task force. [ref]

In Ireland, a Joint Task Force (JTF) was established under Operation FORTITUDE in March 2020 to coordinate the contribution of the Defense Forces to the whole-of-government COVID-19 response [ref], commanded by Brigadier General Kevin Campion . [ref]

In Slovakia , in October–November 2020 , the Armed Forces of the Slovak Republic was entrusted with the task of coordinating and managing operation Joint Responsibility , the main goal of which was to conduct nationwide testing of 5.5 million people. [ref]

In Hungary , as reported in July 2020, Prime Minister Viktor Orban had put Hungary’s security forces front and center of the fight against the novel coronavirus , with police officials chairing daily press conferences, military commanders assigned to head major hospitals, and military advisers deployed in key strategic companies to ensure their smooth running. [ref]

In Turkey, as reported in 2024, the Ministry of Health worked closely with the Ministry of Interior, which oversees the paramilitary Gendarmerie General Command, to coordinate the implementation of measures to battle the pandemic. Externally, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spearheaded the use of the Turkish military because of its organizational capacity to help produce, transport, and distribute aid to foreign nations. “This deployment of hard power through the quasi-military gendarmerie and the regular army allowed President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to demonstrate his willingness to participate in alliances.” [ref]

COVID Dossier: Latin America

In Brazil , as reported in July 2020: General Eduardo Pazuello, “a military general with no experience, remains health minister .” Furthermore, since Pazuello took over the Ministry of Health, “ at least 25 members of the military have been appointed, most with no public health experience . Many criticize the government for pushing technical knowledge aside by appointing military personnel.” [ref]

In Chile , on March 18, 2020, a public state of exception [emergency] was declared . As reported by the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) in October 2021, “military forces have had a key and outsized role in Chile’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The state of exception allowed the President to appoint 16 ‘Chiefs of National Defence’ (Jefes de la Defensa Nacional), one in each region of the country. These Chiefs, who are high-ranking military officials, had extensive powers in their designated regions, including powers more appropriately held by public health experts in the context of public health emergency such as the one brought about by COVID-19.” [ref]

In Peru, on April 1, 2020, with a reported total of 30 deaths and 1,065 infections attributed to the novel coronavirus, the military called up its reservists for the first time in the country’s history. As reported by AP, “Peru had never called up reservists, not even during the internal armed conflict with the Shining Path terrorist group between 1980 and 2000 or during the cholera outbreak in 1991.” [ref]

COVID Dossier: Asia

Sri Lanka , as reported in April 2023, extensively used its military and intelligence agencies for pandemic control during the COVID-19 crisis . [ref]

In the Philippines , as reported in July 2021, starting in March 2020 , “the government adopted a militarized approach in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic whose council is predominantly a group of former military officers .” [ref]

In Indonesia, according to one report, the government “involved the military institution in responding to the emerging outbreak.… This therefore involved the creation of COVID-19 task force consisting mostly of military personnel.” [ref]

COVID Dossier: Military/Intelligence/Biodefense Plans & Alliances

The following plans and alliances provide frameworks for responding to a bioterror/bioweapons attack. The information provided in this Dossier suggests they may have been invoked in the global COVID response.

US Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Response (September 9, 2016): This publication provides joint doctrine for military, domestic, or international response to minimize the effects of a chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear incident. [ref]

Medical Countermeasures Consortium: a four-nation partnership involving the defense and health departments of Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. [ref]

Quadripartite Medical Intelligence Committee (QMIC): the health equivalent of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance. [ref]

EU – Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) [ref]

NATO – Joint Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defence Centre of Excellence [ref]

NATO – Civil Emergency Planning Committee (CEPC) [ref] and Joint Medical Committee (JMC) [ref]

NATO's doctrine for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) defense is outlined in documents such as AJP-3.8(A) , Allied Joint Doctrine for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defence, which was published on March 30, 2012. This doctrine provides NATO strategic and operational commanders with fundamental principles for planning, executing, and supporting NATO operations where the threat and/or risk of intentional or accidental use of CBRN substances are assessed or exist.

NATO also has a Combined Joint CBRN Defence Task Force (CJ-CBRND-TF) that is specifically trained and equipped to deal with CBRN incidents and/or attacks against NATO populations, territory, or forces. This task force includes the CBRN Defence Battalion and the CBRN Joint Assessment Team, both of which are multinational and multifunctional teams capable of rapid deployment to participate in the full spectrum of NATO operations.

NATO CBRN Defense Policy

COVID Dossier: Recommended Reading for Historical, Economic, Political, & Sociological Context

Toby Green and Thomas Fazi. The COVID Consensus: The Global Assault on Democracy and The Poor—A Critique from the Left. C. Hurst & Co. (Publishers) Ltd., 2023.

CJ Hopkins. The Rise of the New Normal Reich: Consent Factory Essays, Vol. III (2020–2021). Consent Factory Publishing, 2022.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The Wuhan Cover-up and the Terrifying Bioweapons Arms Race. Skyhorse Publishing, 2023.

Unlimited Hangout investigative series: Moderna’s “Hail Mary.”

Arnold Toynbee, A Study of History, abridged and illustrated edition, 1972 (out of print; used copies available).