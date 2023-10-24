Debbie Lerman's Substack

I was a freelance medical/science writer for a long time. Then I retired and worked as a visual artist for 10+ years. And then March 2020 came along and all the Covid insanity caused me to lose faith in pretty much every institution I used to trust, including the entire art world that capitulated to the authoritarianism not just without a peep, but with gusto.

I started writing about the pandemic, with the goal of figuring out how it happened and who was responsible. I discovered some things that nobody else in the world (as far as I know) had found — not because I have such great talents, but because journalism as a mainstream profession is dead, and nobody was looking into anything. Except for dissident writers on Substack, and at places like the Brownstone Institute, where I have published all of my articles until now.

I’ve decided to try to expand my reach and hopefully engender interesting conversations by also publishing on Substack.

Retired science writer and visual artist in Philadelphia. Investigative researcher/writer. Brownstone Institute Fellow 2023-2024.
