About Debbie Lerman & Her Substack

I was a freelance medical/science writer for a long time. Then I retired and worked as a visual artist for 10+ years. And then March 2020 came along and all the Covid insanity caused me to lose faith in pretty much every institution I used to trust, including the entire art world that capitulated to the authoritarianism not just without a peep, but with gusto.

I started writing about the pandemic, with the goal of figuring out how it happened and who was responsible. I discovered some things that nobody else in the world (as far as I know) had found — not because I have such great talents, but because journalism as a mainstream profession is dead, and nobody was looking into anything. Except for dissident writers on Substack, and at places like the Brownstone Institute, where I have published all of my articles until now.

I’ve decided to try to expand my reach and hopefully engender interesting conversations by also publishing on Substack.