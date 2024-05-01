Subscribe
Questions for Trump About Covid
Unfortunately, it seems no one will confront Trump on his administration's pandemic response. Yet many crucial questions remain unanswered.
May 1
•
Debbie Lerman
110
April 2024
What is Emergency Use Authorization (EUA)?
The most important Covid question no one understands. Let's fix that right now.
Apr 18
•
Debbie Lerman
103
WHO’s Rushing to Seize Power for the Global Deep State? That’s WHO!
Why we have to stop the World Health Organization's power grab, and what it represents
Apr 10
•
Debbie Lerman
25
How Awesome is the Deep State, Really?
It's pretty terrifying, as the Covid response revealed.
Apr 8
•
Debbie Lerman
98
A Prime Example of Pandemic Propaganda
It's extremely disturbing to find a best-selling author actively participating in the propaganda industrial complex. It's also very revealing.
Apr 1
•
Debbie Lerman
27
March 2024
February 27, 2020: The Lockdown Plan Goes Public
On that day, the narrative shifted from calm, established public health messaging to wildly exaggerated warnings and panic-fomenting predictions
Mar 10
•
Debbie Lerman
38
What If There Had Been No Covid Coup?
The devastating lockdown-until-vaccine "pandemic response" began 4 years ago. Imagine how different the world would be now, if we had opted for standard…
Mar 8
•
Debbie Lerman
60
February 2024
RFK Jr.'s New Book: The Wuhan Cover-Up
Review and analysis of a book that no major media outlet has reviewed and independent bookstores refuse to carry
Feb 14
•
Debbie Lerman
137
Lockdowns Were Counterterrorism, Not Public Health
If we want to understand anything about Covid, we have to understand this.
Feb 10
•
Debbie Lerman
27
Government Funds AI Tools for Whole-of-Internet Surveillance and Censorship
Newly released documents indicate government AI censorship tools ready for deployment (if not deployed already)
Feb 9
•
Debbie Lerman
69
DOD Told Pharma Exec the Virus "Posed a National Security Threat" on Feb. 4, 2020
IT WAS NOT ABOUT PUBLIC HEALTH.
Feb 7
•
Debbie Lerman
66
Covid Timeline Wiki Project: Introduction
Let's create a record of who did what when - so we can figure out what happened (and prevent it from happening again???)
Feb 3
•
Debbie Lerman
22
