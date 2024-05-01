Debbie Lerman's Substack

April 2024

What is Emergency Use Authorization (EUA)?
The most important Covid question no one understands. Let's fix that right now.
  
Debbie Lerman
19
WHO’s Rushing to Seize Power for the Global Deep State? That’s WHO!
Why we have to stop the World Health Organization's power grab, and what it represents
  
Debbie Lerman
1
How Awesome is the Deep State, Really?
It's pretty terrifying, as the Covid response revealed.
  
Debbie Lerman
10
A Prime Example of Pandemic Propaganda
It's extremely disturbing to find a best-selling author actively participating in the propaganda industrial complex. It's also very revealing.
  
Debbie Lerman
5

March 2024

February 2024

RFK Jr.'s New Book: The Wuhan Cover-Up
Review and analysis of a book that no major media outlet has reviewed and independent bookstores refuse to carry
  
Debbie Lerman
8
Lockdowns Were Counterterrorism, Not Public Health
If we want to understand anything about Covid, we have to understand this.
  
Debbie Lerman
1
Government Funds AI Tools for Whole-of-Internet Surveillance and Censorship
Newly released documents indicate government AI censorship tools ready for deployment (if not deployed already)
  
Debbie Lerman
1
DOD Told Pharma Exec the Virus "Posed a National Security Threat" on Feb. 4, 2020
IT WAS NOT ABOUT PUBLIC HEALTH.
  
Debbie Lerman
10
Covid Timeline Wiki Project: Introduction
Let's create a record of who did what when - so we can figure out what happened (and prevent it from happening again???)
  
Debbie Lerman
8
