What COVID Revealed

Digital surveillance. Global governance. Dissolution of national sovereignty. Militarization of society. Perpetual states of emergency. Global corporations and oligarchs in control. Suspension of human rights. Pervasive coordinated worldwide propaganda and censorship.

These are the ongoing, uninterrupted trends revealed by the global Covid pandemic response.

If we want to understand what happened to the world during the Covid crisis, these are the trends we needs to investigate, expose and attempt to reverse.

Covid Was Not a Public Health Event

Focusing on the origins of the virus, otherwise known as SARS-CoV-2, provides little useful information about these global trends or how to stop them. This is especially true, if we begin with the assumption that public health was the driving force behind both whatever the virus was, and however the response unfolded.

The terrifying truth that this assumption intentionally obfuscates is this: COVID was not a public health event, although it was presented as such to the world’s population. It was a global operation, coordinated through public-private intelligence and military alliances and invoking laws designed for CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear) weapons attacks.

Diverting Attention Away from Military/Intelligence Coordination of Covid

A quick examination of the new administration’s much celebrated “Lab Leak - the True Origins of Covid-19” web page strongly suggests that its goal is the opposite of revealing the actual origins of the Covid crisis.

Rather, it engages in all the standard diversionary tactics used by the biodefense global public-private partnership — or cartel, for short — that ran the Covid response:

Blame China!

Blame Fauci!

Blame gain-of-function research!

Plus, the ever-useful tactic of blaming everything on the “opposite” political party. In this case:

Blame Biden!

Blame the Democrats!

Diversionary Tactics in Action

Here are some of the claims made on the “Lab Leak” web page, along with information that suggests these claims are intended to gaslight the public into believing Covid was a botched public health event whose underlying causes are being conscientiously addressed by the current administration.

-PROXIMAL ORIGIN PUBLICATION

Adhering to the ubiquitous Blame Fauci! distraction narrative, this claim asserts that NIAID director Anthony Fauci was in charge of prompting the famous “Proximal Origin” paper. In fact, as investigative journalist Johnny Vedmore revealed all the way back in February 2022 (an updated version of that article is available on his Substack), a group of scientists involved in biodefense/biowarfare research and affiliated with the Wellcome Trust (the British equivalent of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) were actually the originators and primary conspirators behind the paper.

Anyone interested in investigating the origins of the Covid crisis should look into the work and funding of the scientists listed in this article. Fauci was the side show, not the main event.

-ECOHEALTH ALLIANCE

This is a brazen instance of the Blame gain-of-function research! distraction, in which this type of research is presumed to be related to public health, when in fact it is almost entirely funded by military/intelligence biodefense agencies, and is inextricably linked to research on countermeasures (e.g., the mRNA platform).

Here’s who funded EcoHealth (graph from December 2021 Intercept article)

As you can see, most of the funding for EcoHealth came from the Pentagon and USAID, now widely known to be a CIA cut-out. It was intended for biodefense/ biowarfare research, not public health.

Even if HHS “commences official debarment proceedings” against EcoHealth (which means literally nothing), it will not make a dent in this funding.

Furthermore, although we’ve been treated to a dramatic expose of USAID by the Trump administration, no classified documents have been made public, and even on this dramatic “Lab Leak” page there is no mention of USAID’s role as the primary funder of Daszak and EcoHealth.

The sentence “New evidence also shows that the DOJ has opened an investigation” is very strange. Is the Trump administration not in charge of the DOJ? Why do they need “evidence” that it has opened an investigation?

-OBSTRUCTION OF THE SELECT SUBCOMMITTEE’S INVESTIGATION

Most of the “Lab Leak” page is dedicated to enumerating all the Biden Administration — Blame Biden! — and Democratic-aligned figures — Blame the Democrats! (e.g., Fauci, Dr. David Morens, NY Governors Cuomo and Hochul) who did not cooperate with the “Select Subcommittee’s investigation.”

What was this “Select Subcommitte” anyway?

We have to scroll to the end of the page to learn that this was the “Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic,” chaired by Brad Wenstrup (Ohio-R) — a partisan committee, whose findings were focused on what the other party did wrong.

It was also a cheerleading committee for Trump’s great “achievement” at the end of his first administration, as stated in the introduction:

“Operation Warp Speed was a tremendous success and a model to build upon in the future. The vaccines, which are now probably better characterized as therapeutics, undoubtedly saved millions of lives by diminishing likelihood of severe disease and death.”

The mRNA “therapeutics” were one of the primary end goals of the biodefense cabal’s lockdown-until-vaccine response.

They bypassed all the regulatory oversight usually applied to medical product development using a pathway called Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) — a pathway reserved for military countermeasures during a CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear) attack. No regulatory oversight or legal guidelines applied to the development or manufacturing of these products.

This is the model the Select Subcommittee champions for future therapeutics development.

-WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION (WHO)

This thinly veiled Blame China! item claims that the WHO did not fail in its pandemic response on its own, but rather because of pressure from China. It is also a pat on the back for the Trump Administration’s proclamations about exiting and defunding the WHO, although such proclamations are not necessarily commensurate with the administration’s actions.

In fact, according to Reuters:

“The Trump administration has been considering a plan for reform at the WHO in order to remain a member state long-term, which includes withdrawing from the Geneva-based agency while negotiating, but staying in PAHO.

PAHO, which was established decades before the WHO, is both the specialised health agency for the Americas and also serves as the regional office for the Americas for the WHO.

The plan, first reported by Reuters, also included pushing for an American at the head of the WHO.”

Whether the US permanently exits the WHO or tries to become its leader, this is another diversion away from the global biodefense public-private partnership that was in charge of Covid. Even if the WHO did not exist, the biodefense cartel’s lockdown-until-vaccine response would have been implemented through military/intelligence alliances and other global governance bodies. The WHO was a convenient conduit for response edicts and coordination. It was not in charge.

-SOCIAL DISTANCING

Another classic Blame Fauci! item.

It’s good to have acknowledgement that the social distancing “recommendation” was not based on science. But what was it based on? Why did no one ask the obvious follow-up question to Fauci’s testimony: “Where did the guidance appear from”?

The answer — which the “Lab Leak” page intentionally obfuscates — is that social distancing was part of the lockdown-until-vaccine policy. The National Security Council was in charge of this policy — not the HHS, CDC, NIH or any other public health agency.

-MASK MANDATES

This is true. However, the originators of the mask mandate policies were not the public health officials. The mask policies, like all the other lockdown-until-vaccine policies, came from the biodefense cartel.

-LOCKDOWNS

This is a surprising admission, considering that the lockdowns were started, and prolonged, first under the Trump administration and then under Biden. Nevertheless, the origin of the lockdown policy, again, is the crucial factor that is conveniently omitted from this analysis. Like social distancing and mask mandates, the policy came from the national security state — operating in an uninterrupted continuum between the Trump and Biden administrations — and had nothing to do with public health.

-COVID-19 MISINFORMATION

Whoever wrote this web page clearly intended to blame the Covid censorship and propaganda on public health officials (Blame Fauci!) and the previous administration (Blame Biden!).

However, censorship of “disfavored narratives” and collusion with social media companies began as early as February 2, 2020, as reported by US Right To Know:

On Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 11:28am

Jeremy Farrar (see PROXIMAL ORIGIN PUBLICATION above) flagged a ZeroHedge article (now archived) in an email to Anthony Fauci (NIAID director) and Francis Collins (NIH director), raising the possibility of virus=bioweapon.

Just two and a half hours later, at approximately 1:57pm ZeroHedge was suspended on Twitter.

This is just one example (the earliest for which I have seen evidence) of the global censorship and propaganda operation that ran through the Covid response under both the Trump and Biden administrations.

CONCLUSION

The Trump administration is attempting to demonstrate transparency and accountability on its recent “Lab Leak” web page. However, it does not address the biodefense origins of both gain-of-function research and — most crucially — of the devastating lockdown-until-vaccine pandemic response. Instead, it gaslights readers into believing the pandemic response was all just a public health response gone awry, led by evil Democrats and life-long bureaucrats, who tried to prevent the righteous Republicans from getting to the bottom of things. (Not to mention that those very same righteous Republicans were the ones who benevolently bestowed upon the world a model of how to develop life-saving therapeutics, otherwise known as “mRNA vaccines”!)

In my opinion, this is not a “step in the right direction” as many believe, for the following reasons: