TriTorch
1dEdited

COVID Operation Executive Summary

The virus held little danger so to fix this flaw the script was flipped to ensure that all of the preventative measures were overflowing with harm:

● The masks were designed to devitalize you mentally, physically, & spiritually.

● The propaganda was programmed to wreck your mind and install the “virus”.

● The lockdowns were enforced to eviscerate your economies, education, and autonomy.

● The injections are intended to erase you.

All of this damage is by design: death by a thousand cuts. From their perspective, we are the virus they are trying to eliminate.

---

Speaking of gaslighting, as you point out:

"President-elect Trump's operation Warp Speed ... was highly successful and helped save millions of lives."

The entire purpose of the report was clearly to exonerate the biggest crime of the whole affair...

Usamnesia
1dEdited

And as predicted….team red covers team blues crimes and vice versa. No truth emerges from the cesspool known as the political class. It’s kabuki theatre of the state.

